Milton High School seniors received these scholarships and awards at a virtual ceremony May 21:

Kaylyn Algrim-Bender, daughter of Dwight Bender and Christine Algrim-Bender, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, MHS Student Council Scholarship and Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship.

Shay Anderson, daughter of Dryw and Lynn Anderson, Blackhawk Technical College High School Scholarship and Rhyme Time Steve Ennis and Jack Steinhoff Memorial Scholarship.

Abbie Bilz, daughter of Daniel and Barbara Bilz, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship and Terry McCann Alumni Scholarship.

Isabella Blank, daughter of James Blank Jr. and Brenda Walker, Vocational/Technical/Trade School Scholarship, Technical Excellence Scholarship, Wisconsin Metals Scholarship, Milton Masonic Lodge Technical Scholarship, JP Cullen Foundation Scholarship, Corporate Contractors Inc. Power of Us Scholarship and Colin Lukas Memorial Fund Red Wing Boots Scholarship.

Lydia Bohrman, daughter of Richard Bohrman and Shelley Hydusek, Milton Emergency Services Scholarship.

Jordan Borgerding, son of James and Kristin Borgerding, Don Kildow Memorial Scholarship and Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship.

Laine Bucklin, daughter of Scott and Sharon Bucklin, MHS French Scholarship, St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women’s Club Service Award, Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship and Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship.

Abigail Burke, daughter of Robert Jr. and Mary Burke, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 890 Scholarship.

Caroline Burki, daughter of Christian and Tara Burki, Milton Marlins Swim Club Scholarship, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, WIAA Scholar Athlete Nominee, Milton Masonic Lodge Scholarship, Edwin A. Kapek Scholarship, Harris G. Allen Foundation College Scholarship, American Red Cross “Young Minds Change Lives” Scholarship, Tri Sport Athlete Award, 12 letter winner and Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship.

Evan Burnside, son of Richard and Joan Burnside, Business Education Scholarship and Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship.

Abbigail Campion, daughter of Dennis and Lisa Campion, Milton Basketball Boosters Scholarship, MHS History Club Scholarship, Jessica Szerlong “Bright Future” Scholarship, Paul Edward Campion Memorial Scholarship, St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women Scholastic Scholarship, Edwin A. Kapek Scholarship, Milton Soccer Club Scholarship, Rock Energy Cooperative Scholarship, Milton Youth Basketball Scholarship and Janesville Education Association Scholarship.

Sabrina Chen, daughter of Su Chen and Yuqiong Zheng, Peggie Sersch Memorial Scholarship and Janesville Noon Rotary Club Scholarship.

Marisa Cisneros, daughter of Greg and Veronica Cisneros, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, Milton Optimist Club Scholarship and Janesville Noon Rotary Club Scholarship.

Hunter Coplien, son of Richard and Miranda Coplien, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, Paul Edward Campion Memorial Scholarship, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship and Rock Energy Cooperative Scholarship.

Danielle Cramer, daughter of Donny and Jennifer Cramer, Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, Milton Marlins Swim Club Scholarship, Academic Excellence Scholarship, MHS Student Council Scholarship, American Legion Auxiliary Athletic Award, J-Hawk Aquatic Club Booster Club Scholarship and Evonik Corporation Merit Scholarship.

Joseph Crofts, son of Val and Catherine Crofts, American Red Cross “Young Minds Change Lives” Scholarship.

Sophie Dmitruck, daughter of Clifford and Melinda Dmitruck, Charger Scholarships.

Jordan Dutcher, daughter of Jamie and Jennifer Dutcher, MHS History Club Scholarship and MHS Student Council Scholarship.

Abbey Falk, daughter of Aaron and Rebekah Falk, Volleyball Boosters Scholarship, Milton Basketball Boosters Scholarship and Josh Pelton Memorial Scholarship.

Amanda Ferguson, daughter of Kevin and Lisa Ferguson, Milton Basketball Boosters Scholarship, Milton Optimist Club Scholarship, Edwin A. Kapek Scholarship, Harris G. Allen Foundation College Scholarship and Daughters of the American Revolution Janesville Chapter Scholarship.

Kayla Gonsiorowski, daughter of Debra and Marc Gonsiorowski, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, Hal and Martha Deal Memorial Scholarship, St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus Scholarship and Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship.

Claire Gransee, daughter of Michael and Jennifer Gransee, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers Scholarship and Terry McCann Alumni Scholarship.

Lily Gritzmaker, daughter of Stephanie Gritzmaker, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, Hal and Martha Deal Memorial Scholarship, Friends of the Milton Public Library Scholarship, Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship and Paul Edward Campion Memorial Scholarship.

Luke Grote, son of Michael and Kathleen Grote, Tri Sport Athlete Award.

Sydnee Haase, daughter of Troy and Liane Haase, UW-Milwaukee Panther Welcome Scholarship.

Ethan Haefner, son of Todd and Rebecca Haefner, WIAA Scholar Athlete nominee, MHS Student Council Scholarship, Hammer Chiropractic Scholarship, Pat McCann Memorial Scholarship and Matt Schimmel Fielder’s Choice Scholarship.

Seth Haldiman, son of Stephen and Kristine Haldiman, St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women’s Club Service Award, Edwin A. Kapek Scholarship, Paul Edward Campion Memorial Scholarship and Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship.

Eli Hillmann, son of David and Rebecca Hillmann, Technical Excellence Scholarship.

Alyssa Holmes, daughter of Eric and Roxanne Holmes, MEA Scholarship, MHS History Club Scholarship, Janesville Area Retired Educators Association Scholarship, Terry McCann Alumni Scholarship, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship and 2020 Money Smart Scholarship Contest.

Lucas Hughes, son of Jeffery and Kerstin Hughes, Milton Basketball Boosters Scholarship, Josh Pelton Memorial Scholarship, Milton Youth Basketball Scholarship and Janesville Noon Rotary Club Scholarship.

Michael Jaeggi, son of Stephan and Melissa Jaeggi, St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women Scholastic Scholarship and Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship.

Riley Jauch, son of Patrick and Tiffany Jauch, MHS History Club Scholarship, St. John Vianney Home and School Scholarship, Josh Pelton Memorial Scholarship, Harris G. Allen Foundation College Scholarship, Matt Schimmel Fielder’s Choice Scholarship and American Legion Post 367 Scholarship.

Megan Johnson, daughter of Christopher and Kerrie Johnson, David Clark Scholarship and American Business Women’s Association Scholarship.

Kai Kerl, son of Joshua Kerl and Kendra Minich, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship.

Samuel Keyser, son of Daniel and Jacqueline Keyser, Harris G. Allen Foundation College Scholarship.

Matthew Klinger, son of John Klinger and Kelly Delaney Klinger, Academic Excellence Scholarship.

Ethan Krueger, son of Christopher and Korie Krueger, Terry McCann Alumni Scholarship.

Cole Kudrna, son of Greg and Diane Kudrna, Milton Basketball Boosters Scholarship, Milton Garden Guild Scholarship, Milton Masonic Lodge Scholarship, Dave Czerwinski Memorial Scholarship, JP Cullen Foundation Scholarship and Corporate Contractors Inc. Power of Us Scholarship.

Claire Lebakken, daughter of Randall and Julie Lebakken, Penni L. Selck Scholarship.

Ryan Lovell, son of Donald and Christine Lovell, Colin Lukas Memorial Fund Red Wing Boots Scholarship.

Karley Lukas, daughter of Christopher and Jennifer Lukas, Blackhawk Technical College High School Scholarship and Milton Emergency Services Scholarship.

Danielle Martin, daughter of Doyle and Sheila Martin, Wisconsin Horse Council Scholarship, Rock County 4-H Horse & Pony Project Scholarship and Wisconsin State 4-H Horse Association for Excellence in Educational Projects First Year Award.

Garrett McKay-Severt, son of Gary Severt and Teresa McKay, Janesville Morning Rotary Club “Service Above Self” Scholarship and Business Education Scholarship.

Emma McNally, daughter of Jeffrey and Tonia McNally, Hal and Martha Deal Memorial Scholarship, St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus Scholarship, United Ethanol Scholarship, Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship, Badger State Ethanol Scholarship, UW-Platteville Merit Scholarship, Landmark Scholarship, Helena Acre Homegrown Scholarship, America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders Scholarship, Vietnam Veterans of America Scholarship, Rock County Dairy Promotion Council, American Business Women’s Association Scholarship and Milton 4-H Club Scholarship.

Allie Miller, daughter of Michael and Sloan Miller, Kevin Ekedahl Cancer Survivor/Caregiver Scholarship and Dave Czerwinski Memorial Scholarship.

Lukas Mullen, son of Richard and Angela Mullen, Milton Soccer Club Scholarship and Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship.

Joshua Mussey, son of Kurt and Melanie Mussey, Technical Excellence Scholarship Alternate.

Dane Nelson, son of David and Holly Nelson, American Legion Athletic Award.

Sylvia Netemeyer, daughter of Renee Netemeyer, Milton Emergency Services Scholarship.

Cinthya Nguyen, daughter of Thy Nguyen and Elaine Tran, Academic Excellence Scholarship Alternate.

Matthew Nielson, son of Kevin and Staci Nielson, Discovering Democracy Scholarship, Milton Optimist Club Scholarship, Edgerton Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship, Paul Edward Campion Memorial Scholarship and American Business Women’s Association Scholarship.

Natalie Olsen, daughter of Steven and Jelaine Olsen, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, Milton Optimist Club Scholarship, St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus Scholarship and MHS Student Council Scholarship.

Laura Owens, daughter of Donald and Katherine Owens, Rock County 4-H Junior Council Scholarship, American Business Women’s Association Scholarship, Rock Energy Scholarship, Hal and Martha Deal Memorial Scholarship, St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus Scholarship and Rock County Ag Fund Scholarship.

Elizabeth Patrick, daughter of Robert and Julie Patrick, Edgerton Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship and Milton Soccer Club Scholarship.

Lauren Pierce, daughter of Neil and Tara Pierce, MHS French Scholarship.

Emmily Peterson, daughter of Allen and Nancy Peterson, Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship.

Meghan Price, daughter of Michael and Sheila Price, Milton Marlins Swim Club Scholarship, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, Discovering Democracy Scholarship, MHS Student Council Scholarship and American Association of University of Women Scholarship.

Carter Retzlaff, son of Scott and Lynn Retzlaff, UW-Whitewater Chancellor Scholarship.

Blake Riggs, son of Landon and Robin Riggs, Academic Excellence Scholarship.

Alexandra Rodenberg, daughter of Jarod and Jeanie Rodenberg, Milton Basketball Boosters Scholarship and Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship.

Kooper Rosenbrook, son of Kurt and Kimberly Rosenbrook, Colin Lukas Memorial Fund Red Wing Boots Scholarship.

Abigail Scherwitz, daughter of Benjamin and Polly Scherwitz, MHS Forensics Team Scholarship, St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women Scholastic Scholarship, Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship and Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship.

Colin Schuetz, son of Jerold and Jennifer Schuetz, Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, MHS History Club Scholarship, Dave Czerwinski Memorial Scholarship, Matt Schimmel Fielder’s Choice Scholarship and Blackhawk Community Credit Union Scholarship.

Jacob Shepard, son of Jonathan and Lisa Shepard, Milton Show Choir Scholarship.

Alexia Slagle, daughter of James and Angela Slagle, MHS Forensics Team Scholarship, MHS Drama Scholarship, Milton Show Choir Scholarship and Milton Cross Country Red Hawks Scholarship.

Travis Smith, son of John and Dorothy Smith, Milton Show Choir Scholarship and Josh Pelton Memorial Scholarship.

Jakob Snow, son of David and Tressa Snow, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, Milton Optimist Club Scholarship, American Red Cross “Young Minds Change Lives” Scholarship and Janesville Noon Rotary Club Scholarship.

Reidar Snow, son of David and Tressa Snow, Milton Show Choir Scholarship.

Eliza Spors, daughter of Daryl and Briana Spors, Edgerton Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship and Milton Band Parents Association Scholarship.

Jordan Stivarius, son of Joseph and Danielle Stivarius, JP Cullen Foundation Scholarship and Corporate Contractors Inc. Power of Us Scholarship.

Logan Stuckey, son of Michael Stuckey and Laura Hess, Colin Lukas Memorial Fund Red Wing Boots Scholarship.

Amanda Sullivan, daughter of Michael and Marybeth Sullivan, Milton Marlins Swim Club Scholarship, MHS History Club Scholarship, Josh Pelton Memorial Scholarship, Milton Soccer Club Scholarship and W. Guy Polan Family Scholarship.

Fletcher Terrill, son of Eric and Sara Terrill, Janesville Area Crime- Stoppers Scholarship and Matt Schimmel Fielder’s Choice Scholarship.

Conner Thipphayoth, son of Tith and Rochelle Thipphayoth, Bill Schrank Scholarship.

Emma Unger, daughter of Michele Unger, Technical Excellence Scholarship.

Courtney Weberpal, daughter of Patrick and Heather Weberpal, Volleyball Boosters Scholarship, MHS History Club Scholarship, Milton Basketball Boosters Scholarship, Josh Pelton Memorial Scholarship, Jessica Szerlong “Bright Future” Scholarship, Edwin A. Kapek Scholarship, Harris G. Allen Foundation College Scholarship, Milton Soccer Club Scholarship and Tri Sport Athlete Award.

Jack Weberpal, son of Patrick and Heather Weberpal, Milton Basketball Boosters Scholarship and Terry McCann Alumni Scholarship.

Atalissa Wells, daughter of Jan Bue Wells, MHS Forensics Team Scholarship, MHS Drama Scholarship, Kevin Ekedahl Cancer Survivor/Caregiver Scholarship, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, Milton Optimist Club Scholarship and Harris G. Allen Foundation College Scholarship.

Parker Wilkinson, daughter of Brendon and Michele Wilkinson, MHS History Club Scholarship and Milton Show Choir Scholarship.

Nichole Williams, daughter of Gary and Jeanne Williams, Bill Schrank Scholarship.

Cole Witt, son of Michael and Amanda Witt, Milton Marlins Swim Club Scholarship and Bruce A. Bogue Scholarship.

Devin Woodcock, son of Philip and Kirsten Woodcock, Milton Marlins Swim Club Scholarship, Milton Show Choir Scholarship, Edwin A. Kapek Scholarship, Milton Cross Country Red Hawks Scholarship and Tri Sport Athlete Award.

Arianna Wuetrich, daughter of Todd Wuetrich and Jennifer Horgan, Paul Edward Campion Memorial Scholarship.