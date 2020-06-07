JANESVILLE

Overcoming adversity was a theme repeated often in speeches by commencement speakers who helped celebrate the Janesville School District's Class of 2020.

Parker, Craig and the district's charter high schools marked graduation Saturday afternoon with videos that featured graduates answering questions, prerecorded speeches, photos and a virtual cap toss.

Janesville video production company Drywater Productions assembled the videos.

While the ceremonies had to be conducted online, leaders at each school shared hopeful sentiments despite the negativity and pandemic-fueled change that consumed the Class of 2020’s final months of high school.

Bria McDade, one of the valedictorians at Parker, urged graduates to remember the positives from their time in school.

“Our senior year has ended in a way that nobody would have expected," she said. "We were unable to experience the final high school memories that many graduates cherish. But today is not about remembering what we’ve lost, and instead celebrating everything we’ve gained in our four years at Parker.”

Nicholas Jacobus, valedictorian at Rock University High School, reminded students that despite losing out on some senior "lasts," the graduating class still had plenty of memories to cherish.

“Many were expecting to end the year going to prom, cramming for tests and making the most of the end of their adolescence," Jacobus said. "And while these experiences may be lost to us, we have many new experiences that will last us a lifetime.”

Craig Principal Allison Bjoin agreed, telling students in Craig's virtual ceremony that adversity is inevitable and they are better prepared to handle challenges after a senior year filled with them.

“What seems most significant is the resilience with which your class has met the adversity and challenges that have presented themselves in the past few months,” Bjoin said.

“Unexpected change impacted your senior year, and change will inevitably be part of our shared experience moving forward. Success, overcoming the odds and happiness are all found in how we respond to what life puts in our path.”