JANESVILLE

This year's high school graduations will lack the traditional cap toss, but video producer Stephen Pickering has spent weeks trying to make graduation videos that will measure up to the ceremonies the Class of 2020 would have attended.

After weeks of combing through video clips, assembling photo packages and adjusting audio levels, Pickering is putting the final touches on the videos, which will be ready to watch Saturday.

The Janesville School District hired Pickering, owner of the video production company Drywater Productions, to create virtual ceremonies for Parker and Craig high schools and a combined ceremony for three charter schools. The fourth charter school, Rock River Charter School, will be included in the Parker and Craig videos.

The ceremony videos will be posted to each school’s website Saturday.

Each video will feature speeches from principals and student leaders, photos of students and videos of students answering questions. Pickering said he is working with the district to ensure that every senior in the printed graduation program will be included.

“Each project is unique,” Pickering said. “What makes this project unique is how special it is for the students, and we’re really trying to take that to heart to try and do something that is above and beyond their expectations.”

An initial cost estimate for Craig’s virtual graduation was $8,000, and the Parker video was estimated at about $6,200, said Patrick Gasper, district public information officer.

Those costs are similar to a traditional graduation ceremony and will be paid for with money raised by each senior class. The video ceremonies will not cost the district or taxpayers anything, Gasper said in an email.

The videos will stay online on either YouTube or Facebook. DVDs of the ceremony will be offered for sale at a price to be determined, Pickering said.

Craig Principal Alison Bjoin said the district still hopes to hold an in-person graduation celebration later this summer. She said it was important to give seniors something to celebrate during what would have been graduation week before COVID-19.

After watching a rough draft of the video, Bjoin said she felt a wide range of emotions.

“On one hand, I am proud of our students and humbled and amazed by us bringing together pictures of 421 graduates in their caps and gowns into one video, and that we did that all remotely and with drive-in distribution," she said.

"The other side of me, I got to the end of the video where we would traditionally have our cap toss, and I did feel very sad. It is something so different. I think there’s that sense of sadness, but I’m also proud of what’s been put together.”

District officials decided to try a virtual graduation and in-person celebration after surveying parents and seniors. Of the 1,057 parents and students surveyed, 49% wanted both the virtual and live celebrations.

Principals, student leaders and Superintendent Steve Pophal meet several times to plan the virtual ceremony.

Bjoin said she hopes seniors and their families still feel proud of their accomplishments when the video is played Saturday, despite an interrupted senior year.

“I hope that they’re going to see that we tried to keep the elements of a graduation ceremony that are iconic, those hallmark things that we’ve all come to want to see in a graduation ceremony, but that we’ve also tried to be responsive to the fact that things are different this time around," Bjoin said.

"I hope they see that we tried to strike a balance in all of that."