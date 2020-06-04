JANESVILLE

First Lutheran Church will hold a graduate celebration service starting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the church parking lot, 612 N. Randall Ave.

The drive-in service aims to celebrate all Class of 2020 graduates in Rock County. Keynote speakers, music and prayers from alumni and retired high school faculty will be featured.

Attendees must remain in their vehicles throughout the service.

Onsite bathrooms will not be available. Parking attendants will be present to help in case of emergency.