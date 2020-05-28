EVANSVILLE

The parents of Evansville High School's graduating seniors have organized a “Senior Cruise” parade to celebrate the Class of 2020 starting at 6 p.m. Friday, June 5.

Participating students will drive through the city in decorated vehicles, led by a fire truck and ambulance. Matthew Koser of Underground Sounds will DJ from his vehicle during the parade.

The parade starts on Fifth Street and will travel to Main Street, then left on Union Road and end at the upper baseball diamond at Lake Leota Park. Seniors will stand around the diamond as Koser announces each graduate’s name, weather permitting.

Residents are invited to stand at safe distances along Main Street and Union Road to wave and cheer for the graduating seniors.