EDGERTON

Edgerton High School’s Class of 2020 will be celebrated in a virtual graduation ceremony May 31.

The 2 p.m. ceremony will be presented through a link on the school district’s website. More information on how the ceremony will work will be shared in coming weeks, officials said.

High school Principal Mark Coombs said the video will be available to rewatch after the ceremony.

“It was a decision we made because we still hope to do a traditional ceremony, but we just can’t guarantee that, and we know we can do the virtual ceremony,” he said.

The event will include speeches by Coombs, Superintendent Dennis Pauli, two student speakers and teacher Sue White. A student will emcee the ceremony.

A typical graduation ceremony would include the high school band and choir, but gathering restrictions prevent them from performing. The ceremony also would have been held Sunday because seniors finished school Wednesday.

Instead, a 10-second video will be played of each student after his or her name shows up on the screen.

Diplomas will not be distributed because the district still wishes to hold an in-person celebration this summer, if possible.

If students want their diplomas earlier because they are joining the military or moving, they can pick them up from the school. But Coombs hopes most students will get their diplomas in a more celebratory fashion.

“My optimism is still high,” he said. “I would love nothing more than to give these kids as traditional a ceremony as we can. Unfortunately, they have missed out on so many events that you can’t replace in life. I’m staying optimistic, but how we do as a society moving forward is probably going to dictate that.”