Janesville Craig High School has announced its Top 21 academic performers for the Class of 2020. They are:

Gabby Petruzzello, daughter of Jennifer and Peter Petruzzello. She was president of the French National Honor Society, co-president of Interact Club, chief editor of the Craig Criterion and a member of the National Honor Society, French Club, Link Crew and the varsity track and cross country teams. She also was a mental health advocate and volunteered for the Janesville Recreation Division, Bags of Hope, House of Mercy Homeless Center and the Hedberg Public Library summer reading program. She also started and worked for Gabby Petruzzello Photography.

Petruzzello was named a Lions Club student of the month and was recognized as a YWCA Young Woman of Distinction and as the Zonta Club’s Young Woman in Public Affairs. She also received an Herb Kohl Student Excellence Award.

Petruzzello plans to study secondary education at Central College in Pella, Iowa.

Mitchell Heinzen, son of Dave and Lisa Heinzen. He was vice president and treasurer of FFA and a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and varsity tennis team. He was also part of the Rock Aqua Jays water ski show team and Jefferson trap shooting team. He worked as a delivery driver for GR’s Sandwich Shoppe and received private pilot flight training.

Heinzen plans to study aviation and flight operations at the University of Dubuque.

Lauren Shanks, daughter of David and Michelle Shanks. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Letterwomen’s Club, varsity cross country team and co-captain of varsity gymnastics. She also volunteered for ECHO, the Salvation Army, Janesville Noon Rotary Club, Janesville Schools Outdoor Lab, Monsters in Motion, Federation Music Festival, Cougarfest, Craig Gymnastics Kids Camp, Silah Quarry and candlelight hikes. She worked as an intern at Monroe Elementary and received Academic All-State honors for cross country and gymnastics.

Shanks intends to study elementary and special education at UW-Eau Claire.

Phoebe Werner, daughter of Amanda and Greg Werner. She was treasurer of the National Art Honor Society, a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society and captain of the varsity gymnastics team. She was also an National Center for Women & Information Technology-Wisconsin affiliate award winner and was named a Noon Rotary Club student of the month.

Werner plans to study biology and neuroscience at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Emily Klein, daughter of Brian and Claudia Klein. She was president and vice president of Student Council, historian for the National Honor Society, executive representative for the Spanish National Honor Society and a member of the National Art Honor Society and Quill & Scroll. She was named a student of the month, was a volunteer at Rotary Gardens and Hedberg Public Library and worked at Mocha Moment.

Klein intends to study business at UW-Madison.

Hannah Dunlavy, daughter of Scott and Tamara Dunlavy. She was treasurer of the Science National Honor Society and a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Blue Ribbon of Promise, Investment Club, and the varsity soccer and varsity basketball teams. She also played club soccer, volunteered at the Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center gift shop and was named a student of the month.

Dunlavy plans to study kinesiology and psychology at Winona State University.

Madalyn Arrowood, daughter of Brian and Tanya Arrowood. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Letterwomen’s Club and the cross country and track teams. She was active in the Central Christian youth group and a volunteer at Monster Machines in Motion and the Janesville Basketball Association. She also was a state qualifier in cross country, a Second Team All-Conference in cross country and a student of the month.

She worked at Texas Roadhouse and the Janesville Youth Baseball and Softball Association concession stand.

Arrowood plans to study radiation therapy at UW-La Crosse.

Aidan Kraus, son of Kelly and Kevin Kraus. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Link Crew, E-Sports Club and the a cappella choir and was named a Morning Rotary Club student of the month. He also participated in flight training at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport and worked at S.C. Aviation.

Kraus intends to study aeronautical science at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Cassandra Goswick, daughter of Lisa and Zach Goswick. She was president of the Science National Honor Society, executive secretary of Student Council, head editor of the yearbook and a member of International Buddies, Interact Club, Blue Ribbon of Promise and the varsity soccer team. She also was captain of the varsity basketball team.

Goswick plans to study biochemistry and pre-medicine at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Matthew Dillon, son of Frank and Kristi Dillon. He was an Elevate Student, a member of the National Honor Society and Investment Club, and captain of the cross country team and track team. He was named a student of the month and recognized as Big Eight Academic All-Conference for track. He also had an internship at Summit Accounting Group and job shadowed a commercial leader at Johnson Bank.

Dillon intends to study finance and economics at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

Grace Finn, daughter of Colette and Kevin Finn. She was president of Blue Ribbon of Promise and a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Link Crew, Spanish Club, Letterwomen’s Club and cross country team. She volunteered at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, worked at LeMans Corp. and was named a Lions Club student of the month.

Finn plans to attend UW-Oshkosh and study accounting.

Aiko Wolf, daughter of Dan and Yumi Wolf. She was secretary for the Chinese National Honor Society and a member of the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Tri-M, Student Council, Chinese Club, International Buddies and the varsity tennis team. She was active at Foundation Bible Church, volunteered as a Sunday school teacher, was a Next Gen Youth Group leader and was named a student of the month. Wolf also worked at Havana Coffee.

Wolf intends to study marketing at UW-Madison.

Sawyer Sullivan, son of Angela and Todd Sullivan. He was the president and chapter co-founder of Future Business Leaders of America, president of DECA, chairman of the Investment Club, a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society, and captain of the varsity tennis team. He volunteered for HealthNet of Rock County and was named a Kiwanis Club student of the month. Sullivan also worked as a commercial lending intern at Johnson Financial Group.

Sullivan plans to study finance and economics at UW-Madison.

Cade Spoden, son of Amy and Shane Spoden. He was a member of Link Crew and participated in the Rock Internship Program at the Rock County Public Health Department. He was also a Porter Scholar and was named a Kiwanis Club student of the month. He worked at Harbor Freight.

Spoden plans to attend UW-Whitewater at Rock County and study biology and environmental studies.

Jordyn Schroeder, daughter of Darren and Janet Schroeder. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Letterwomen’s Club, and co-captain of the varsity lacrosse and varsity tennis teams. She also was a Janesville Schools Outdoor Lab guide, member of the MacDowell Music Club and participated in the Roosevelt Elementary Lunch Buddies and Wilson Elementary Journal Buddies projects.

Schroeder volunteered for Bags of Hope, the Aruna Run, YMCA of Northern Rock County, Oak Park Place and GIFTS Men’s Shelter. She interned at Kennedy Elementary, went on local mission trips and to South Carolina, and worked at Rogan’s Shoes and Prent Corp. She also was named a Kiwanis Club student of the month, state qualifier for tennis and most valuable player for lacrosse.

Schroeder plans to study social work and criminal justice at UW-Whitewater at Rock County.

Ashlyn Dentremont, daughter of Sarah Dentremont. She was a member of the French National Honor Society, French Club, Book Club, Engineering Club, Robotics Club and served as a teacher’s aide. She attended a mechanical engineering camp at Milwaukee School of Engineering and worked at Target.

Dentremont intends to study mechanical engineering at MSOE.

Ty Bienema, son of Christie and Greg Bienema. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Chinese National Honor Society, Chinese Club and captain of the varsity soccer team. He was also captain of the Rock Soccer Club and a member of YMCA Futsal and the Janesville Youth Baseball and Softball Association.

Bienema was a Goalkeeper Golden Glove Award recipient, named most valuable player for varsity soccer and received a Big Eight All-Conference honorable mention. He also worked at the Baseball Factory and umpired for softball and baseball.

Bienema plans to attend Edgewood College in Madison and study accounting.

Kerington Sauser, daughter of Curt and Jen Sauser. She was president of the National Art Honor Society; vice president of the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society; captain of the varsity tennis team; manager of the varsity girls basketball team; and a member of Tri-M, Letterwomen’s Club, Chinese Club, pep band and varsity soccer. She was a Janesville Schools Outdoor Lab guide, a Bags of Hope fundraising leader and played for the Rock Soccer Club and Lake Geneva tennis. She also was named an AP Scholar and a student of the month.

Sauser intends to study materials engineering at UW-Milwaukee.

Blake Raymer, son of Bradley and Kathleen Raymer. He was a member of the FFA Club and Wildlife Management Team and participated in bowling and baseball. He helped with the Rock River cleanup and volunteered at St. William Church and GIFTS Men’s Shelter. He also was named an AP Scholar and a Lions Club student of the month.

Raymer plans to study fisheries biology at UW-Stevens Point.

Nathan Baumeister, son of Amy and Bill Baumeister. He was secretary of the Science National Honor Society and a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Investment Club and Robotics Club. He also participated in the Academic Decathlon. He volunteered for Mercyhealth and was named an AP Scholar and a student of the month.

Baumeister plans to attend UW-Madison and study biochemistry.

Abigail Membrino, daughter of Jennifer and Mark Membrino. She was vice president of the Chinese National Honor Society and Chinese Club; treasurer of the National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society; and was team captain of the varsity soccer and basketball teams. She also played club soccer for the Rockford Raptors.

Membrino intends to study biochemistry at the University of Denver in Colorado.