BELOIT

Beloit College will host a virtual commencement Sunday and hopes to hold an in-person commencement in September, officials announced on the college's website.

Each member of the graduating class will be featured in a commencement video, which will be aired at 11 a.m. Sunday on the college's website, beloit.edu.

The in-person event will coincide with new student days Sept. 5.

In a video on the website, Beloit College President Scott Bierman told students they deserve the best virtual commencement. While the coronavirus pandemic dealt them an unfair blow, classmates known as the “fab five”—Britney Johnson, Gabe Gonzalez, Mustafa Quadir, Tobin Greenwald and YJ Na—led an effort to create a great virtual experience.

“We are committed to making your commencement the most uniquely interesting commencement ever in the history of Beloit, and we hope the best in the country,” Bierman said.

Bierman said the Class of 2020 will be remembered for its success in adapting its celebration during a time of uncertainty. He said the bonds forged during this time are stronger and create endless possibilities for the class.

He said the graduates are Beloiters for life.