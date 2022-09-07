JANESVILLE
During a campaign stop at Van Buren Elementary School Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers touted his recently announced budget proposal that would funnel $2 billion more toward public schools, if reelected.
Evers, a Democrat and former educator seeking his second term, visited with district and school officials and talked with students during a stop intended to tout plans for increased funds for mental health services and literacy.
Evers said he believes the state has a duty to provide school districts with enough resources without having to go to referendum. The plan would add an additional $350 per-pupil allowance to a district's revenue limit for 2023-24, and an additional $650 the following year.
The plan would also add $240 in state funding for mental health services and increase special education funding.
"It's a large ask, it's $2 billion, but we've been able to over the years before my time as governor, cut funding on our schools," he said. "So we're slowly building back to a better starting point, but we're still looking at taking some of our money that we already have in reserves to schools and give them the authority to spent that."
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, millionaire co-owner of Michels Corp., said in a statement this week that Evers' proposal was "more money and more bureaucracy."
"The tired, old Evers approach has not worked. He’s spent his career in education and our schools keep getting worse, especially (Milwaukee Public Schools)," Michels said in the statement. "I will get Wisconsin headed in the right direction."
School districts such as Janesville have faced tough budgets in recent years after Evers signed the 2021-23 state budget authored by the Republican legislature that included no increases in a district's levying power. Janesville has used one-time funding from federal stimulus bills to help balance its budget, as well as one-time funding from the state.
