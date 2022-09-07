JANESVILLE

During a campaign stop at Van Buren Elementary School Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers touted his recently announced budget proposal that would funnel $2 billion more toward public schools, if reelected.

JVG_220908_CAMPAIGN02.jpg
Gov. Tony Evers speaks with Janesville School District Superintendent Mark Holzman during a campaign stop at Van Buren Elementary School on Wednesday.
JVG_220908_CAMPAIGN03.jpg
Gov. Tony Evers greets a classroom of children during a campaign stop at Van Buren Elementary School in Janesville on Wednesday. Evers is seeking a second term as Wisconsin governor in the upcoming November election.
