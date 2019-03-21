MADISON

Milton High School teacher Nicholas Manogue is one of five people recognized by Gov. Tony Evers as 2018 Governor's Financial Literacy Award recipients. 

Thirteen businesses, individuals and organizations received the awards at a ceremony at the state Capitol on Thursday, according to a news release. 

The governor's Council on Financial Literacy selected recipients based on submitted nominations, according to the release.

Manogue teaches the high school's financial literacy class, which every high school junior is required to take. He brings in more than 20 speakers each semester to lead discussions on topics such as taxes, insurance, end-of-life expenses, investments, budgeting and other skills students will need after graduation.

High school staff created the course because students were leaving high school without knowing important life skills, such as how to create a budget or how to choose car insurance, Principal Jeremy Billhorn told The Gazette in February.

This year, Milton High School was one of 887 schools nationwide that nonprofit Next Gen Personal Finance called “gold standard” schools for personal finance education.

Manogue taught in the Janesville School District before teaching in Milton.

