JANESVILLE
We’re a long way from the November elections, but Aug. 11 is significantly closer.
That’s when the Janesville School Board was supposed to decide if it wants to go to referendum—either in November or sometime in the future.
Some board members believe the school district has a lot on its plate now considering the COVID-19 crisis.
“One of the key pieces of planning is the community input sessions,” school board President Steve Huth said. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the anticipated listening sessions/conversations that were scheduled for May can’t occur.”
District officials say they need to ask voters for money to help pay for maintenance. The district currently has more than $100 million in needed upgrades, ranging from roof repairs and more handicapped-accessible bathrooms to better school security.
Each year, the district budgets about $1.4 million for maintenance outside of custodial work and capital improvements. But as buildings age, many upgrades won’t fit into that $1.4 million maintenance budget.
Previously, school districts were allowed to use Act 32 to exceed their revenue caps if they made energy-efficient upgrades. But Act 32 is no longer an option.
A successful referendum would allow the district to exceed its revenue caps by a certain amount, which has not yet been set.
Huth said the district, like most organizations, is operating on a “week-to-week and month-to-month” basis to keep up with changes caused by the coronavirus, which has closed schools and forced teachers to teach students online.
When the planned listening sessions finally happen and surveys are distributed, Huth acknowledged that the pandemic might change people’s responses.
“If the community is still in crisis, if unemployment is still high, I can’t imagine the board being in favor of going to a referendum,” Huth said.
“We as a board have to keep planning. The hope is that things will get better.”
Board member Michelle Haworth, who has three children in district schools, thinks the referendum should be put on the back burner. The district just started online schooling April 6.
“Right now, I think we need to focus on our students’ education,” she said.
Depending on how things go, she said she wouldn’t oppose returning to the issue. The Janesville district’s needs are not going away, she said.
Board member Karl Dommershausen agreed.
“We’re going to have to tackle them (maintenance needs) sometime,” he said. “Would putting it off for a while make sense? We’ll have to see how things go.”
The challenge is that everything changes so quickly, he said.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen, and that’s our biggest problem,” Dommershausen said.