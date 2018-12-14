MILTON
They have spent their lives making the wrong choices: driving drunk, selling or using drugs, engaging in minor skirmishes or major disputes that attract the attention of the police.
Now they want to attract the attention of employers.
On Thursday, seven Rock County Jail inmates graduated from Blackhawk Technical College’s first Machine Operator Boot Camp. At a ceremony at the college’s Advanced Manufacturing Center in Milton, the graduates received certificates in CNC Fundamentals and CNC Turning Operations—basic skills that have the potential to get them good jobs once they leave jail.
The audience was filled with the graduates’ family members and officials from the jail’s RECAP program, Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board and BTC. Representatives of local businesses also attended.
Some of the graduates were earning their high school equivalency degrees while attending college classes. Most of them also had to participate in RECAP programming that includes alcohol and other drug counseling, parenting classes, restorative justice programs, anger management and employability skills.
Blackhawk Tech’s CNC classes ran every day from 4 to 8:45 p.m. and for eight hours every other Saturday.
It’s crucial that inmates finish their certificates before leaving jail, said Erika Bemrich, BTC’s jail instructor.
Many of them have families to support. A job also helps them start a new life away from bad influences.
“They need to hit the ground running when they leave,” Bemrich said. “I feel like if they could just have a chance, they wouldn’t end up back in jail.”
Stacey Williams, 29, of Janesville was sentenced to jail for possession with intent to deliver synthetic marijuana. She has had previous stints in jail, and her record includes a long list of misdemeanors.
Eighth grade was her last year of school.
Before entering the BTC course, she didn’t know anything about machining, nor was she particularly mechanical.
“I worked at Generac for a while, but not on the machines,” Williams said. “When I first looked at a blueprint, it looked all foreign. But now I can read them. It all happened in six weeks.”
She has also been working on her high school equivalency degree with Bemrich.
“I never thought that I would actually say this, but I’m actually appreciative that I came to jail,” Williams said. “I would have never dreamed that I would get my HSED (high school equivalency degree), let alone have been a college graduate, if I hadn’t come here.”
Williams credits the support of the RECAP staff, Bemrich and her other teachers for helping her succeed.
“At first I was like, ‘No, I can’t. No, I can’t,’” Williams said. “They kept on saying, ‘Stop selling yourself short.’ And now I’m at the end of it, and I’m like, ‘I did that.’”
Her goal is to find a company where she can stay for a long time and advance. She also wants to be able to teach other people the skills she’s learned.
Jeff Stahulak, 32, of Lake Geneva hopes to find a new job that will give him more structure and stability. He has a high school degree and previously did seasonal concrete work.
In construction trades, drinking is almost a part of the culture.
After four operating-while-intoxicated arrests, Stahulak can’t drink anymore. He won’t get his driver’s license back until 2020, so he’s hoping to find a job close to home.
While Stahulak talked, his 4-year-old son, Finn, came over and crawled into his lap.
His daughter and wife were there, too, and Stahulak said he realizes how lucky he is to have a family that supports him.
He hopes the CNC training will allow him to further his education and his career. He believes he will be successful.
“What it really comes down to is that Rock County has this program that blends your incarceration with your release,” Stahulak said. “That usually doesn’t happen. Most people get out of prison, and they’re scared to death. They don’t know where they’re going or what they’re going to do. But when you come out of RECAP, you potentially have a job, and you have your after-care mapped out.”
BTC hopes to continue the program.
“There’s a lot of men in there that are looking to further their education, to get a leg up,” Stahulak said. “It’s something that can help them get ahead of their past.”
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse