JANESVILLE
Teenagers are still learning how to drive despite the pandemic, but driver's education doesn't look the same.
Kurt Larson, owner of Best Defense Driving School in Janesville, said more students are opting for virtual classes these days, and time behind the wheel is limited because only two student drivers are allowed in a car. Still, there's a sign of normalcy: Limited in-person classes are back in session.
“That’s huge,” Larson said.
“When the pandemic hit, we were shut down for three and a half months or so," he said. "… When we were able to open up again at the end of May, our big question was ‘How are you going to protect us?’ That was my question to the DOT (Department of Transportation).”
Best Defense offers in-person classes of up to 15 students to allow for social distancing, and the classroom is cleaned regularly, Larson said. The driving school also offers a virtual option through KC’s Driving School, in which students take classes online and return to Best Defense for driving hours.
"Once the state of Wisconsin approved virtual instruction, I didn't want to go there at first,” Larson said. “I thought traditional learning was important, to be in class because you can do different things. Then they can actually see how to jump-start a car, change a tire. You're in person, so it's easier to discuss that stuff.
"But once the state approved that, we were fortunate to find a very good online program."
The American Automobile Association also is offering virtual driver's education courses in Wisconsin for the first time. Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA, said it’s another option for students and families who are leery about learning in classrooms.
However, he said it’s still important to practice driving in the real world.
“We encourage families to get that learner’s permit as early as they can and going out and doing as many practice hours with their teen as possible,” Jarmusz said. “This isn’t something you can purely learn in a classroom or on a virtual platform. You need that hands-on experience. … and exposure to as many driving scenarios as possible.”
Last May, the DOT implemented a road test waiver. Driver's education students are not currently required to pass a road test before receiving their licenses, but they must have had a permit for six months and complete 30 hours of classroom instruction, six hours of driving with an instructor, and six hours watching and 30 hours of driving with a guardian.
Larson said the pandemic was a big reason for the change, as thousands of young drivers were waiting to take their road tests.
He said the waiver is not a bad thing for all students, but he wishes the state offered the option to require a test for drivers who need more practice.
"If we do what we need to do, I don't think it's a bad thing," Larson said.
"There are kids that you do finish sometimes that you're just like (unsure about), but you do have to bite your tongue. ... One thing I asked is on our course completion certificate, can we put on there that we believe the student would benefit from a road test or whatever word you want to put it? And they said absolutely not, just for lawsuit purposes,” he said.
In the past, the school rotated three students through a driving lesson. One student would watch another student for an hour, and then the watching student would drive for an hour. The first driver would be dropped off, and another would take his or her place.
Today, only two students can share the car, Larson said.
“When the pandemic hit, who wants to sit with an instructor and three kids in a little car?” he asked.
After the road test requirement was waived, Larson asked the DOT if students could complete all of their driver instructor hours with parents for safety's sake.
“For whatever reason, that wasn’t allowed,” he said.
It's not clear if the waiver is temporary or permanent, Larson said. He tells all of his students to keep practicing, and he said Best Defense will be there to help despite the challenges.
He expects virtual driving classes to continue to grow in popularity. The future of in-person driving classes is still uncertain.
"We keep our traditional (classes) around because there's still a need for it; people still want it," Larson said. "And I'm very surprised that we still get 15 kids a month that want that. As soon as that starts dipping under 10, we'll have to start trimming classes or go all online."