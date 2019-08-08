MILTON

The Friends of Milton Pool group has raised enough money to complete just one of three projects it hoped to sponsor at Milton High School’s future pool.

The nonprofit committed July 31 to donate $45,844 to build 100 extra seats at the new pool, for a total of 550 seats.

Mike Price, former Friends of Milton Pool president, at a July 16 board meeting said the group wanted to raise $1.75 million for additional bleachers, additional storage and a warm-up lap pool for the district’s future aquatic space.

For planning purposes, the money had to be committed by July 31, said Stephen Schantz, building and grounds supervisor for the district.

“I think it is a tremendous accomplishment to raise that amount with such short time,” Schantz said.

Added seating in the pool is a “tremendous improvement” to the base pool design, Schantz said.

The district has not yet received a check from the organization. Schantz said he is unsure when the check will be needed or what penalties could be imposed if the organization failed to come up with the money.

Friends of Milton Pool will continue to raise money for pool amenities that will not affect the pool’s structural design such as sound systems, scoreboards or other items, Schantz said.

The Gazette was unable to reach Friends of Milton Pool President Jenny Quade for comment.

Milton School District residents approved building a new pool as part of a $59.9 million referendum this spring. The new pool is slated to open fall 2021, Schantz said.

Meanwhile, the district has been renovating its current high school pool to be used while the district works on building a new pool.

The current pool is slated to reopen next week, Schantz said, right in time for the girls swim season to begin. The state health department will inspect the pool Friday and the Rock County Public Health Department will perform its inspection Monday.