MILTON

The Friends of Milton Pool group hopes to raise enough money to add more bleachers, more storage space and a warm-up lap pool to the district’s future aquatic space.

To do so, the nonprofit will have to raise $1.75 million.

No matter what, the district will build the eight-lane pool included in the district’s $59.9 million referendum, said Stephen Schantz, buildings and ground supervisor.

Anything more than that would be paid for by the nonprofit group’s fundraising and not taxpayers, Schantz said.

Members of the nonprofit, school district and contractors toured pools at Beloit Memorial High School, St. Augustine Prep in Milwaukee and a Waukesha high school for inspiration, said Mike Price, president of Friends of Milton Pool.

After the tours, members of the friends group thought Milton needed more than the eight-lane pool to accommodate competition and academic needs, Price said.

Adding more deck space can be done at no extra cost. Adding about 100 more seats, for a total of 550 seats, would cost $45,844. Additional storage would cost $129,324, and the lap pool would cost $1.6 million, according to a document provided by the school district.

Friends of Milton Pool has to have funds or be legally committed to getting funds by July 31, according to a district memo.

In the meantime, construction on the existing high school is on schedule, Schantz said. The existing pool will accommodate the school and community until the new one is built.

Crews now are installing a new air handling system at the existing pool, Schantz said. The goal is to have the facility ready by Aug. 13, the day the girls swim season starts.

The district has not yet discussed what long-term operating costs for additional pool features would be. Those discussions will likely happen once the district knows whether the friends group will raise the money or not, Schantz said.