JEFFERSON
The Jefferson School Board has selected Charles Urness, principal of Janesville's Franklin Middle School, as the next Jefferson School District superintendent, school board President Donna Bente announced Monday.
Urness will succeed retiring Superintendent Mark Rollefson.
Final contract details are expected to be hammered out in the next couple of weeks, with formal approval slated for the April 26 school board meeting.
Rollefson is retiring June 30, and Urness will step in July 1.
The school board began its superintendent search in December with help from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.
The process included a national search, a rigorous application process, virtual interviews shared online to garner public input, an interview with the school district's administrative team and multiple interviews with the school board.
Urness started his educational career in 1996 in Yuma, Arizona. In 1999, he became a social studies teacher at Brodhead High School, and two years later the district promoted him to middle school principal. He was named principal at Franklin Middle School in Janesville in 2010.
Urness also has served as an interim superintendent.
He has a bachelor’s degree in education from UW-La Crosse and master's and doctoral degrees in educational administration from UW-Madison.