JANESVILLE
Nine sixth-graders sat around a table at Franklin Middle School on Wednesday, reaching for different colored candies as two guidance counselors read aloud sentences about habits and personality traits.
If it was a positive thing, such as getting enough sleep, students reached for the blue or green candy. (Spoiler: Not much blue or green candy was grabbed for this one, and a few kids laughed.)
If the thing was something that could cause stress or negativity, such as a serious illness in the family, students grabbed a red candy.
Counselors Julie Konstanz and Katie Clarquist then asked students to reflect on the balance in their candy collection and lives. Were they balancing the bad with good? If not, what could they change to find more positivity?
It’s innovative practices such as that one that earned Konstanz and Clarquist the 2021 Wisconsin School Counseling Team of the Year award. Both said they were surprised by the recognition and believed they were just doing their jobs.
But Franklin Principal Charlie Urness said they do much more than that through innovation and student-based leadership.
“That’s why they work so well as a team because they’ve got the students’ and even the staff members’ needs at the forefront of what they’re doing,” he said. “If there is a trauma at school or if there is an emergency, they’re there, and they drop everything to take care of whatever needs need to be met.”
Each counselor sees a full class of sixth- or seventh-graders, and they both work with eighth-graders.
Urness said the two work best together, which was obvious as they finished each other’s sentences when talking to a reporter.
“I always tell kids you couldn’t pay me to go back and relive middle school, but yet, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else now,” Clarquist said. “... It’s really just trying to remember that life was terrible as a middle-schooler, and now it’s 100 times different.”
Konstanz jumped in to agree.
”It’s being open and curious to what they’re going through and just really accepting a lot of that and validating how challenging it is at that age. And I think one thing that we both really work on is making sure that they feel safe and trusted and not judged by us,” Konstanz said.
“Middle school was the absolute worst time of my life. ... But middle-schoolers are fascinating. I think most people don’t really get to know middle-schoolers one on one like we do. They’re just a lot of fun, a very dynamic group.”
Each day is different for the counselors. They work with teachers, principals, parents and social workers. They meet with students. They help figure out problems such as social media fights between students.
Konstanz is in her 10th year as a counselor at Franklin, and Clarquist is in year six. A few years ago, they introduced a school ambassador program and peer mediation techniques, and since then the school has seen an 18% drop in discipline referrals and a 27% reduction in bullying complaints.
Sixth-grader Chloe Jackson, who participated in Wednesday’s candy activity, said the counselors have made school a safe place.
“I think that they’re really nice, and they have a lot of experience. They definitely help give you more ideas of ways to help other people and yourself, too.”
Jackson looks forward to Wednesday group meetings.
“I think they’re really helpful. It’s very nice to hear how other people are feeling and how other people deal with things. It definitely helps me,” she said, adding that she hopes other students talk to their counselors.
School counselors are at the forefront for many students who are frustrated by the pandemic.
Konstanz said one sixth-grader struggled with the transition to virtual learning. He was nervous about middle school, struggled academically and fell behind. His family moved, and his mom lost her job.
“He is just angry and scared and trying to find his way, and because we didn’t get to do the beginning of the year, the transition, he came in not knowing how to trust,” she said. “And so it’s just taking a long time for him to build that up.”
Clarquist works with students transitioning back to school from ARISE Virtual Academy and those who fell behind in last spring’s virtual pivot.
“It is hard sometimes because it’s not like you can reassure them,” Konstanz said.
Clarquist finished Konstanz’s thought, saying it’s all about accepting that the pandemic is happening and the world is adjusting.
“I think it’s just more of an acknowledgement that, ‘Yup, this just really is hard.’ We know that it is, and it’s hard for so many different reasons, and we’re just doing what we can to make the most of it,” Clarquist said. “It’s just reassuring them that we recognize the struggle, and we recognize that it’s hard right now, and we’re just doing what we can day by day to find something positive or something good about where we are, what we have learned or how have we grown from this.”
Both say the hardest part of the job is going home and not worrying about the kids all night. But despite all the challenges, they believe Franklin Middle School is where they should be.
“Despite how challenging this year is, I would not be doing anything else,” Clarquist said. “This just is right, and I have the support here with my co-workers. I really wouldn’t change it.”
Her colleague agreed.
“It really is part of who you are,” Konstanz said of being a counselor. “It’s not just what you do.”