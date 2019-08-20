JANESVILLE

Four students from Craig, Parker and Milton high schools and TAGOS Leadership Academy won $250 scholarships during the “Making the Grade” ceremony Aug. 17 at the Janesville Noon Rotary Corn Roast and Mud Volleyball Tournament in Traxler Park.

The scholarships went to Carson Dooman of Craig, Isabelle Ferris of Parker, Allison Johnson of Milton and Joey Nieves of TAGOS Leadership Academy.

Students who attended the ceremony received medallions for achieving a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average during the 2018-19 school year. Seventeen students also won $50 “achievement awards” in a drawing.

Brennen Steil Law Firm was a sponsor for the event.