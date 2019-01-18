DELAVAN

Four candidates are vying for three open seats on the Delavan-Darien School Board after board member Monica Los' resignation last year.

Two candidates—John Andreoni and Sharon Gonzalez—are incumbents. Gonzalez is the board’s vice president, and Andreoni has served since 2015. Los resigned at the end of 2018 because she moved out of the school district.

The two highest vote-getters will be elected to three-year terms, and the third-highest vote-getter will serve the remainder of Los’ term, which is two years. The election is April 2.

Andreoni and Gonzalez could not be reach for comment by press time.

Newcomers David Henriott and Tiffany Schutt are challenging the incumbents.

Henriott, 45, graduated from Delavan-Darien High School in 1992 and works for Accurate Housing Systems in East Troy.

Henriott said he is running because he is active in the community and passionate about the school district. He has helped with local youth football, he said, and he wants to bring the district “back to the district that it once was.”

He said the ongoing financial dilemma is one of the most pressing issues.

“I’ve had people raise concerns with me over the school board,” Henriott said. “Even with the referendum passing, the board and the district still have to be financially responsible with taxpayer dollars—spending them in the right areas.”

Schutt, 31, graduated from Delavan-Darien High School in 2005 and lives in the town of Darien. An accountant, she said she is running to make a difference in the community she loves.

As a Darien resident, Schutt would give that area equal representation on the board, she said.

She also said the district “has to work within our means.”

“Not all the taxpayers have the extra money for the big dream,” she said. “My kids go to school there, so I want to see it be a great school. I want to see them graduate and go on to college like I did, and you need the basics to do that.”