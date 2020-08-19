JANESVILLE
Van Buren Elementary School has a secure, modern-looking entrance that voters agreed to pay for in a 2006 referendum.
By contrast, the entrance to Lincoln Elementary School looks like a regular door that’s marked “main entrance.” It’s secure, but after being buzzed in, visitors must walk down a long hallway, past instructional areas, and turn left to reach the office. Those who get lost could have “free roam” of the halls if a staff member doesn’t find them, Principal Shawn Galvin said.
Representatives of Forward Janesville, the city’s chamber of commerce, got a firsthand look Tuesday at what a proposed $22.5 million capital referendum would do for some city schools.
They toured Van Buren Elementary, which would receive little from the referendum, and Lincoln Elementary, which needs large-scale improvements, including replacement of its 60-year-old boiler system.
In coming weeks, the chamber’s board of governors likely will issue a statement supporting the capital referendum and the district’s $37 million operational referendum, both of which go to voters Nov. 3.
Mail-in ballots will play a bigger role because of the pandemic, so the chamber hopes to issue an opinion soon, said Dan Cunningham, vice president of government relations and education.
Tuesday was a chance to get a more realistic idea of the needs, he said.
“We just wanted to learn more because you hear these numbers talked about, and you see the tax impact and everything, and you say, ‘OK, what is this actually going to do?’” Cunningham said. “So it allows our group to kind of put images to the numbers a little bit. Hopefully this will help them conceptualize to see what this money is actually going to be spent on.”
In his 14 years at Forward Janesville, Cunningham said he doesn’t remember a time when the group didn’t support a referendum because it views education as vital to the community.
About $19.5 million of the $22.5 million the capital referendum seeks would be used to create secure school entrances, where visitors would be buzzed in to a secure space and talk to office staff before entering the school.
The remaining $3 million would be used to replace old boiler systems and for maintenance.
Superintendent Steven Pophal on Tuesday called the capital referendum a “very limited” referendum with an “exclusive focus.”
Pophal said the district has about $130 million in projects that need to be done, but officials wanted to be fiscally responsible in their initial proposal.
Van Buren Principal Stephanie Pajerski said her school’s secure entrance, built after a 2006 referendum, created a safer environment and is “one of the nicest” entrances in the school district. She said she hopes to see similar entrances at all school buildings, including Lincoln.
Another issue at Lincoln is the lack of space for students who are being dropped off or picked up.
“We are no longer a walk-to-school community, so pickup and drop-off get dangerous,” said Galvin, the principal.
Pophal told Forward Janesville representatives that he understands the concern about a referendum during the COVID-19 pandemic. But he said both the operational and capital projects are needs, not wants.
“We really believe strongly that a referendum was the right thing to do right now, even though it might seem like it’s not,” he said. “We’re in a pandemic, and we’ve got a lot of unpredictability and a lot of uncertainty.
“But the reality is we’re going to have to move forward with reductions if we don’t have a referendum that passes, and we really feel like this referendum is about an opportunity for the community to weigh in and make that decision, really, about what do you value.”
Dave Holterman, chairman of the government relations council for Forward Janesville, also sits on the Milton School Board. He said he likely would support the referendum after seeing the needs.
He was glad district officials identified security and essential maintenance as top priorities.
“I think they’re spot-on with secure entrances and then piggybacking on that with boilers, because they’re dealing with equipment that’s 50, 60, 70 years old,” Holterman said. “I don’t feel like it’s controversial to say to the public, ‘We need stuff that’s safe, something that’s able to meet the needs of our kids.’”