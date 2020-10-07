JANESVILLE
Forward Janesville on Wednesday announced its endorsement of all three educational referendums Janesville voters will see on their ballots.
The endorsement covers Blackhawk Technical College’s $32 million public safety and transportation facility, the Janesville School District’s $37 million operational referendum and the district’s $22.5 million capital referendum.
The college’s project would add new training facilities for multiple programs.
“Blackhawk Technical College’s current public safety and transportation training programs are hindered by inadequate, undersized or nonexistent facilities for hands-on training,” Forward Janesville’s announcement reads.
“This facility, which will cost most taxpayers less than a meal at Culver’s, will offer tremendous benefits to our communities.”
Forward Janesville noted a concern over the Janesville School District’s capital referendum in that it only addresses a small portion of the district’s facility needs. The group plans to talk with the community and district leaders on how it will address these other issues.
But Forward Janesville believes the referendum should pass.
“We support investment in school infrastructure, as strong schools are a complement to our organization’s economic development efforts,” the release reads. “Upgrading Janesville’s school infrastructure will be another arrow in Rock County’s economic development quiver. Making this strategic investment now will save money in the long run, as deferred and delayed maintenance costs will continue to add up.”
The district’s operational referendum also received support from Forward Janesville.
“Forward Janesville prioritizes education and values its partnership with our community’s educational leaders. Based on research and in-depth dialogue with these leaders, we expect that the strategic investments that will come from this referendum will enhance the educational experience delivered to Janesville’s students and will result in a better educated and more prepared student body.”