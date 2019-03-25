JANESVILLE

Forward Janesville announced Monday its endorsement of the Milton School District's spring facilities referendum.

One of the economic development organization's missions is to promote strong local educational institutions and believes the referendum, if passed, would strengthen Rock County's school infrastructure and provide solid footing to educate local workers, according to a news release.

Forward Janesville supports the $59.9 million facilities referendum because it supports regional growth, according to the release.

"Upgrading Milton’s school infrastructure will be another arrow in Rock County’s economic development quiver," the news release reads.

The organization believes the referendum strikes a reasonable balance between the district's needs and the the property tax impact, according to the release.

The referendum will be on the ballot April 2.