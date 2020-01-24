WHITEWATER

Former UW-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper retired from the university Jan. 5, a UW-W spokesman said Friday.

After Kopper officially resigned about a year ago following her husband’s sexual harassment scandal, there were plans for her to return and teach psychology classes this school year.

UW System President Ray Cross wrote to her Dec. 6, 2018, that she would be on paid leave with her chancellor salary of $242,760 through August 2019, when she would start with a nine-month salary of $118,308—which was 50% more than the psychology department’s chairwoman.

It does not appear Kopper taught at the university this school year, however.

She was on paid leave at the beginning of the fall semester and her classes had been reassigned, Jeff Angileri, a UW-W spokesman, said in September.

The Gazette on Sept. 4 filed an open records request with the university for documents about Kopper’s paid leave from teaching fall classes. More than four months later, the university has not fulfilled the request.

Her retirement came before the start of the spring semester, which started this week.

The Whitewater Banner first reported on Kopper's retirement Thursday.

Angileri responded to The Gazette on Friday, confirming her retirement and saying that the classes she was set to teach during the spring semester were reassigned to other instructors.

This all comes at a time when the university is struggling financially. The current chancellor, Dwight C. Watson, announced Thursday that UW-W needs to enact layoffs and cut its budget by $12 million over the next two years because of a 4% drop in enrollment.

Kopper resigned as chancellor Dec. 31, 2018, about six months after Cross banned Kopper’s husband, Alan “Pete” Hill, from campus after multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Investigators found no direct evidence Kopper knew of her husband’s “pervasive and well-known” harassment, according to documents released in April. Nonetheless, investigators said the matter was “at best” a “blind spot” for her.

Kopper at the time said the investigative report that also raised questions of her leadership ability was “rampant with speculation.”

This story was updated at 12:47 p.m. Friday after the university confirmed Kopper's retirement information.