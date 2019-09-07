FALL RIVER

A former Milton superintendent who left after investigations into his conduct in 2012 was fired Wednesday from the Fall River School District for reasons that were not immediately clear.

The Fall River School Board unanimously voted after a closed session to terminate Mike Garrow from his position as superintendent, according to meeting minutes. During that session, the board “reviewed materials and listened to information presented by District Administrator and his attorney.”

Minutes for the meeting say the termination was “effective immediately.”

Garrow became the Fall River superintendent in August 2015, WISC-TV reported. School board President Keith Miller said in a statement to the TV station that the firing was about “matters … that did not originate at the Fall River School District.”

Investigative documents obtained from the Milton School District in 2012 described complaints that Garrow used a district computer to show a staff member a Facebook photo of a woman Garrow suggested the staff member should date.

Garrow disputed claims the photo was in any way inappropriate, but investigators found the photo made staff members uncomfortable.

It was not clear in late 2012 if Garrow’s resignation had to do with the investigation or not.