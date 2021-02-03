MILTON
A former Milton School District administrator has filed a defamation lawsuit against school board member Brian Kvapil for statements he made in February 2019, according to documents obtained by the Gazette.
Jerry Schuetz, who resigned from his position with the district as director of administrative operations in June 2019 following an independent investigation regarding district use of stipend payments, is suing Kvapil for legal fees and damages.
In the lawsuit, Schuetz’s lawyers—Caitlin Madden and Aaron Halstead of Hawks Quindel, Madison—accuse Kvapil of sharing statements about Schuetz “either knowing that the statements were false, or with a reckless disregard for their truthfulness.”
The lawsuit points to the following Kvapil statements from February 2019, saying they were false.
- A Facebook post from Feb. 8, in which Kvapil says the procedure used to award the stipends was “a gross violation of the public’s trust” before saying it was a “possible violation” of district policy and state statutes.
- A Facebook comment from Feb. 8: “You should be more outraged at the people who illegally took the money. That’s stealing.”
- A Feb. 10 Facebook post that calls the stipends “unauthorized payments.”
- A statement at a Feb. 11 board meeting: “We have people that right now it looks—appears—that they do not know how to handle money and actually can steal from the District.”
- A statement in an augmentation of the report from a third-party lawyer hired to investigate the legality of stipends, saying Schuetz “does not have the training or qualifications to effectively do the business manager’s job.”
The statements came after Kvapil released documents to local media when he learned that three stipend payments totaling $30,500 were awarded to Schuetz, then-superintendent Tim Schigur and an IT staff member without board approval.
Schuetz's stipend was worth $10,000.
Kvapil said he believed these adjustments were against board policy. Tom Westrick, board president at the time, said he made a mistake issuing Schigur’s $10,500 stipend because board approval is needed for administrator pay or benefit adjustments.
Attorney Lori Lubinsky of Axley Law Firm in Madison found Kvapil violated public records law by releasing documents on the stipends to the media and that Westrick violated board policy with the Schigur stipend.
She said she did not believe either violation was intentional and said the stipend given to Schuetz was not against district policy or state law.
Kvapil received a cease-and-desist letter from Schuetz’s attorney before apologizing in April for not following the public records law and formally retracting any statements he made that directly or indirectly suggest that Schuetz had received payments illegally or against board policy.
Schuetz, who began working for the school district as the communications director in 2014, resigned at the end of the 2018-19 school year. Schigur also resigned.
The Gazette was not able to reach Madden, Schuetz's lawyer, for comment Wednesday.
The lawsuit says Schuetz’s emotional distress from the situation was “severe and disabling, causing him to be unable to function in his personal and professional relationships.”
Kvapil said he was surprised by the lawsuit because he thought the situation had been resolved.
"My reaction when I was first served (with the lawsuit) was one of surprise because I thought we were past that,” Kvapil told The Gazette on Wednesday.
“And then when I read it, my reaction was 'Boy, this makes me sound like a really, really bad guy’, which, that's his lawyer's job, is to make me sound as bad as possible.”
Schuetz’s resignation agreement with the district included two payments of $75,000, one payment for severance and another for compensatory damages and attorneys’ fees.
A condition of the agreement included a waiver of any lawsuits or legal claims against the district or school board but left open the possibility of lawsuits made against Kvapil related to the cease-and-desist letter.
Although School Board President Joe Martin in May 2019 said the resignations of Schigur and Schuetz were "completely voluntary," the lawsuit claims Schuetz “was constructively discharged from his position with the district” and that he has lost job opportunities as a result of the stipend situation and Kvapil’s statements.
District spokeswoman Kari Klebba told The Gazette the district is reviewing next steps. She then read a district statement on the lawsuit:
“The School District of Milton and its board of education are aware of the lawsuit filed by former employee Jerry Schuetz against current board member Brian Kvapil,” the statement reads.
“In order to protect the district, its board and its taxpayers, we cannot comment on pending litigation except to say that the district is presently exploring what, if any, responsibility the district will have to provide a legal defense and/or coverage of any damages against Mr. Kvapil should there be any as it relates to this lawsuit.”