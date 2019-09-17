MILTON

A top Milton School District administrator who resigned in June is now working for a company owned by a Milton School Board member’s husband.

Jerry Schuetz, the district’s former director of administrative operations, resigned from his district job June 30 and is now the inside sales manager at Diamond Assets.

Diamond Assets is owned by Mike McKenna, husband of Milton School Board member Diamond McKenna. Diamond is the chief operations officer for the business, a technology trade-up company specializing in Apple hardware.

School board members were not informed about Schuetz joining Diamond Assets, board President Joe Martin told The Gazette.

“I can’t speak for everybody else. I can tell you it hasn’t been discussed or talked about,” Martin said.

Martin said he doesn’t think what Schuetz does is a matter for the school board because the district no longer employs him.

Board member Brian Kvapil, who has clashed with district administration in the past, agreed the board was not informed of Schuetz’s new job, saying it was “pretty much a surprise for a majority of the board members.”

Kvapil said he doesn’t think the hiring violates any policies or regulations and isn’t a conflict of interest, but some district residents have talked to him about it.

“Right now, I don’t have any concerns,” he said. “From a community perspective, just what I’ve heard is that they see it as suspicious.”

The Gazette could not reach Schuetz or McKenna for comment. Schuetz shared his thoughts in a post on the company’s website:

“I’m honored and feel very fortunate to be a part of such an experienced team of professionals serving our customers in K-12 and enterprise markets,” he wrote. “The company’s strong leadership, unmatched customer service, and their commitment to helping organizations develop affordable, sustainable technology plans are among the many reasons why the business is so well-positioned to best serve our customers.”