MILTON
The Milton School Board on Monday selected former candidate David Holterman to fill the seat vacated by Mike Pierce, who resigned for personal reasons April 27.
The vote was 5-1 with Brian Kvapil voting “no.”
Holterman, who is vice president of First Community Bank, will serve until April 2021, when Pierce’s term ends.
One other person sent a letter of interest: Jennifer Johns of Janesville, a certified fundraising executive for Mercyhealth.
Holterman and Johns attended Monday’s meeting, which was conducted by video conference.
Board member Rick Mullen said Holterman had attended more board meetings and came in third in the April 7 election.
“That’s one of the things that really sways me,” he said.
Holterman received 2,041 votes in the election, placing behind Shelly Crull-Hanke, who got 2,256 votes.
