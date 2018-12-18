JANESVILLE

All five incumbents in this spring’s Janesville School Board race have filed declarations of candidacy, according to school board officials.

Board members Cathy Myers, Jim Millard, Michelle Haworth, Lisa Hurda and Dale Thompson have taken out papers indicating they plan to run in the spring.

The papers must be filed by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2.

School board members are elected for three-year terms. Myers, elected in 2013, and Hillard and Haworth, elected in 2016, are at the ends of their terms.

Hurda and Thompson were appointed to the board this year to replace resigning members.

Hurda replaced Carla Quirk, whose term was set to expire in 2021. Thompson replaced Ben Dobson, whose term was going to expire in 2020.

The three board members who receive the most votes in the spring election will fill the three-year terms, according to a memo to board members from board clerk Steve Huth.

The candidate who receives the fourth-highest number of votes will finish out the two years remaining on Quirk's term. The candidate who gets the fifth-most number of votes will finish the remainder of the term Dobson originally won.

A primary election would be held Tuesday, Feb. 19, if 11 or more candidates run, according to Huth's memo.

Millard and Haworth have already turned in their papers with more than the 100 signatures needed.

People who want to run for school board can get papers at the district’s Educational Services Center at 527 S. Franklin St., Janesville, or online at the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s website, elections.wi.gov.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse