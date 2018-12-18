JANESVILLE
All five incumbents in this spring’s Janesville School Board race have filed declarations of candidacy, according to school board officials.
Board members Cathy Myers, Jim Millard, Michelle Haworth, Lisa Hurda and Dale Thompson have taken out papers indicating they plan to run in the spring.
The papers must be filed by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2.
School board members are elected for three-year terms. Myers, elected in 2013, and Hillard and Haworth, elected in 2016, are at the ends of their terms.
Hurda and Thompson were appointed to the board this year to replace resigning members.
Hurda replaced Carla Quirk, whose term was set to expire in 2021. Thompson replaced Ben Dobson, whose term was going to expire in 2020.
The three board members who receive the most votes in the spring election will fill the three-year terms, according to a memo to board members from board clerk Steve Huth.
The candidate who receives the fourth-highest number of votes will finish out the two years remaining on Quirk's term. The candidate who gets the fifth-most number of votes will finish the remainder of the term Dobson originally won.
A primary election would be held Tuesday, Feb. 19, if 11 or more candidates run, according to Huth's memo.
Millard and Haworth have already turned in their papers with more than the 100 signatures needed.
People who want to run for school board can get papers at the district’s Educational Services Center at 527 S. Franklin St., Janesville, or online at the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s website, elections.wi.gov.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse