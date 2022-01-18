JANESVILLE
Who fills three seats on the Janesville School Board will be decided on April 5. The three board members currently in those seats—Cathy Myers, Jim Millard and Michelle Haworth—wish to remain on the board. Two political newcomers, Audrey Smith and Amie Hughes, are challenging the incumbents.
All five candidates spoke to The Gazette, sharing why they’re running and what is most important to them as we head into election season.
Cathy Myers
Cathy Myers, current president of the Janesville School Board, was first elected in 2013. The high school English teacher said she originally ran out of concern for the district’s teachers following passage of Act 10 in Wisconsin which removed bargaining rights for state and municipal employees, including teachers.
“I wanted to bring the classroom teacher’s perspective to the board,” said Myers, who teaches at Hononegah High School in Rockton, Illinois. Myers has taught for 28 years.
In her past nine years on the board, Myers has seen the board support more choices for learning and district teachers doing all they can to meet students’ needs. She said she has also seen students grow who do not come from well-resourced homes. Nevertheless, Myers said closing the achievement gap in the district is especially important.
Myers said she students grow more academically and personally, especially with all the challenges of the last two years.
“I want to support our promise of keeping school open during these uncertain times, and of keeping students safe and healthy,” Myers said.
Hiring a new superintendent is the other big task ahead for the board, she said.
“One of the most important tasks a board has is to hire and work with a new superintendent. I would like to guide them as they acclimate to the community,” Myers said.
Myers is a mother of two adult children and is looking forward to becoming a grandmother for the first time this year.
Jim Millard
Jim Millard is the current vice president of the board and was elected in April 2016. For over 27 years, Millard was the custodian and delivery person for Janesville School District.
“For 20 of those years, I was the chief steward and president of our local [union] for the secretary clerks, aides, custodial maintenance and food services,” Millard said. “I negotiated a lot. All the contracts and things like that. I promised myself that when I retired I would run for school board because I wanted to see the other side.”
Millard said he’s learned a lot from his time on the board and wants to stay to see several things through, such as the construction of safe pathways around all buildings in the district and the replacement of boilers, some of which are 75 years or older.
“Keeping our buildings up is really, really important,” Millard said. “I know educating our kids is equally as important.”
Millard said he’s happy to have helped push things in a positive direction.
“We’re probably one of the few school districts that got a referendum through during COVID, which is kind of amazing,” Millard said. “Our early literacy program, which I’ve been involved in since the beginning, has really ramped up in the last two terms.”
Millard and his wife are both Janesville natives who went through the public school systems, as did their son.
Michelle Haworth
Michelle Haworth, current board commissioner clerk, was elected in April 2016. Since then, she said she’s learned a lot in her role.
“I don’t come from this industry,” Haworth said. “I come more from distribution, marketing and product management stuff. It was a big learning curve coming into this role. I feel like I was really able to bring my background in business and contribute well to this board.”
Haworth is currently customer services manager at Stoughton Parts Sales, LLC.
During her time on the board, Haworth has been involved in writing policy and procedures, as well as writing goals for Janesville Promises.
“I want to run again because I have a deeper appreciation now for the role of the board,” Haworth said.
As a board member, she says she’s been able to get a behind-the-scenes look at what’s going on in the district. She’s been able to ask questions about new curriculum, grading policies and more.
“There are really good things going on in our district that not every parent gets to hear about,” Haworth said.
In the ongoing debate over the wearing of masks in the school district, Haworth said she wants the district to adopt a mask-optional polices at all grade and staffing levels.
“I think we should not be making decisions beyond what the Rock County Public Health Department is making, and we did,” Haworth said. “Rock County doesn’t require them but the Janesville School District does. That’s not our role. Our role should be working on filling the learning gaps and making sure we have competitive wages for our staff, and making sure our kids are taken care of socially, mentally and physically.”
Haworth is the mother of three children, one of whom will graduate from Craig High School in June.
Audrey Smith
Audrey Smith is a lifelong Janesville resident, who, after being strongly encouraged by family and friends, is running for a spot on the Janesville School Board.
Smith graduated from Craig High School and attended Blackhawk Technical College to become a nurse. She’s been a nurse for over 18 years and is currently working at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville. Smith and her husband have 12-year-old twins in the Janesville School District.
“I really have a deep passion for caring about people,” Smith said, especially, “children with mental health and special needs. That stems from my son’s own personal experience in the district. He started in special education at the end of first grade.”
She said her experience as a parent of a child with special needs leads her to believe there should be some policy changes to special education.
Smith said she wants to bring a “mama bear approach” to the school board.
“The beauty of the school board with its nine members, is that each person brings something special, their life experiences and also what they’re passionate about,” she said.
Amie Hughes
Lifelong Janesville resident and mother of four Amie Hughes said she hopes to bring her leadership and organization skills as well as a dedication to accountability, hard work and honesty to a decision-making role on the school board.
“I think I’ll be really involved in research and looking into what is best for the students,” Hughes said. “That’s what it all boils down, what is best for the students. I will ensure academic excellence, financial accountability and supportive parental involvement.”
She said school curriculum must prepare students for life after school.
After spending a decade on her church’s finance board, Hughes said she has experience in finance she can bring to the board as well.
“I think I could help with overseeing how we spend the money, what it’s being used for, where it’s coming from and being accountable for it. It will be all very transparent with the parents and with the community of how money is coming in and going out,” she said.
Four of Hughes’ kids have attended schools in the district, and her youngest is currently in high school.
Hughes and her husband have owned a custom carpentry business together since 2000. She has spent years as a stay-at-home mom and grandmother, but has worked as a substitute paraprofessional in the Janesville School District for about 10 years also.