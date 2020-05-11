JANESVILLE
It didn’t take long.
Less than a week after schools shut down, the jokes about home schooling started showing up online. Most were variations on this theme: “Home schooling going well. Students expelled for fighting, teacher drinking on the job.”
The experience has given many parents a new appreciation for teachers. For teachers, online learning has given them a new understanding of their craft, pushing them to dig deeper for new ways to connect with students, academically and emotionally.
Crystal Gross, a fifth-grade teacher at Van Buren Elementary, said online learning forced her and her colleagues to look for the absolute essentials.
“We looked at the standards and really focused on what students absolutely need,” Gross said.
It’s not that the rest of the learning students do is inconsequential. The laser focus on standards helps teachers identify the fundamental skills and the critical thinking skills students will need in all subjects.
In math, for example, students are focusing on metrics and measurements such as length, weight and capacity.
It’s helpful for parents, too.
“I’ve had parents tell me that they’ve memorized the (metrics) conversion song,” Gross joked.
Teachers have also been using virtual field trips and educational and entertaining video clips. Gross noted that she has really seen how much “bang for your buck” such tools provide. In addition, teachers and students now have a higher level of comfort with communication tools such as Zoom and Google hangouts. The idea of connecting with scientists and other professionals through such a medium is something teachers have always known about, but now they’ve seen how well it can work.
That’s the experience second-grade teacher Tiffany Redieske has had, too. She and her students have a weekly Google hangout. It’s a way for them to see their classmates, share stories and play games.
Last week, the class did Mad Libs. Redieske had the joy of watching a full screen of second graders giggling.
For her, the pandemic has helped her connect with her fellow second-grade teachers.
“We had always collaborated, but now we’re doing that more than before,” Redieske said. “It’s really brought us together.
Finally, the pandemic has given teachers a glimpse into their students’ homes, and that has been a source of inspiration, too.
Kari Matteson, an English learning teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, has always loved working with students from diverse backgrounds. But the pandemic experience has intensified her love for her job and her respect for her students’ families.
Here’s just one example: Matteson’s online lessons for a kindergarten student have blossomed into learning for the whole family. While the father is at work, the kindergartner’s mother and little sister gather around the iPad for lessons.
“The kindergartner explains to her mother what the instructions are and then they all work together,” Matteson said. “The mother told me that she is learning, too.”
The family has learned to value education. When the father came to the United States years ago, he didn’t know any English. Thrown into a American high school, he took his books home every night, trying and failing, trying and failing, trying and failing until, finally, succeeding and leaving high school as an honor student.
“These people understand how to struggle,” Matteson said.