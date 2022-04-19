Off the top of your head, are you able to name which author’s 1895 libel suit against the Marquess of Queensbury landed him in jail for two years? Can you name -- within a matter of seconds, before the question is even completely read off -- what technique won the 1960 Nobel Prize for chemistry?
That's something a group of Evansville High School students can do. Two Evansville teams are angling for a successful performance at the National Academic Quiz Tournament competition this weekend.
The national tournament will start Friday, April 22, in Rosemont, Illinois, and Evansville's two teams will compete against 55 other small schools across the country as the only school from Wisconsin in the traditional small schools division.
Teams will be able to participate in optional scrimmage rounds on Friday, but the real competition will start on Saturday, with preliminary rounds determining whether teams move on to the playoffs or fall back into the consolation brackets. Sunday will then involve playoffs throughout the morning, with the finals taking place in the afternoon.
The answers, for those of you who couldn’t rattle them off by memory, are Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde (who had a romantic relationship with the Marquess’ son, Lord Alfred Douglas, and found himself in jail instead for gross indecency after the trial against the Marquess backfired), and carbon dating (which is used to identify the age of an organic object by looking at the radioactive decay of carbon dioxide).
Senior Kevin Herro, who participated in quiz bowl at the middle school level, said he believes both teams are capable of making it out of the preliminary stages, which will require them to win six out of 10 matchups.
“If we can make it past the preliminary stages and into the playoffs. I think that'll be a really good measurement of success," he said. "And even if we don't, I mean, it'll be a really fun time and I still think we’ll do pretty well.”
Evansville High School finished as a top-two team at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Quiz Bowl bi-annual high school tournament in December. This will be the second time Evansville has sent a team to the championship tournament, with its first appearance taking place in 2019.
The school’s A team is older, with three seniors and a sophomore, consisting of Ethan Blohm, Noah Deml, Kevin Herro, and Elijah Winchel; and the B team is a bit younger, with Declan Cobb, William Day, Trenten Malterer and Adrian Roys.
The questions are usually delivered in stanzas of three sentences, coach and high school math teacher Scott Anderson told the Gazette, and the quicker a student can answer, the better. If you can answer before the first sentence is finished, you get 15 points on the question; if it’s later in the question, it’s worth 10 points. And then if you earn bonus questions, which is what helps you win the match, Anderson explained.
The group also did a handful of online quiz bowls through Texas and Minnesota throughout the year, as it worked to build the team back up after a few years of COVID-19 disruptions placed the team back at square one.
While sports bounced back more quickly once students returned to in-person learning, extracurriculars such as the quiz bowl had a harder time restarting, said Anderson, who is also the head varsity volleyball coach at the high school.
But the group, which has an additional eight to 10 more students who regularly participate outside of those who are attending the national competition, has excelled this year and placed third out of all schools small and large at the UW-Madison competition.
“Right now, we are fighting above our weight everywhere,” Anderson said.
The group tends to be well-read on mythology and geography, and the team’s top scorers, Herro and Cobb, often only need a little bit of information before they can rattle off the correct country or obscure river, Anderson said. The group’s worst subject is math, Anderson said with a laugh, adding that the group “survives” sports and musicals questions.
Where the students fall short on their knowledge base, Anderson said, they put in the time and work to learn in areas that they miss in practices.
“We are better at musicals, we are better at literature … they amongst themselves how to divvy those (topics) up,” he said. “I think this is an opportunity for them to figure out how the team should look because it's their team.”
Herro will listen to previous national championship tournaments to prepare for the tournament, he said, or he'll turn to books or podcasts. He added that he enjoys seeing himself improve on his knowledge and continuing to be better than he was the year before.
“I really liked the competition of it,” he said. “It's a lot of fun, because I know a lot of random stuff, and it's nice to be able to use that, and in a competitive way and … test myself against a bunch of other people who also really like doing it.”