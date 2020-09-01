JANESVILLE
For Richie Degaro and his mother, Sabrina, the first day of instruction in Janesville schools Wednesday will be filled with excitement, nervous tension and unknowns.
Richie, who is going into sixth grade at Franklin Middle School, must adjust to a new style of learning in his first year of middle school.
The coronavirus pandemic will bring even more changes because Richie is learning in person rather than virtually.
Janesville School District students spent Tuesday, the first official day of school, meeting their teachers and learning how in-person school will work this year. Families and teachers discussed learning styles, students' strengths and weaknesses, how each child handled the pivot to learning at home in spring, and parent concerns.
The Degaros, along with dad Rich, met with Elizabeth Lamont, a sixth-grade math and reading teacher. Sabrina said in-person school seemed like the right fit for her son.
“I just felt like it was not only easier, but more of a hands-on learning experience,” she said. “I think he’ll learn better being face to face than interactive because that way if he has any questions, the teacher’s right there, he’s got other students to help.”
Sabrina admitted that she worried about Richie learning in person this fall, but meeting staff and touring the school helped ease some of those concerns.
Just down the hall, sixth-grade social studies and reading teacher Marshall Reese was conducting his own meetings with families. He said they didn’t seem too nervous about the virus.
“I haven’t heard any concerns today. The kids are pretty excited about getting back to school,” Reese said.
He said his conversations with parents seemed to be more about adjusting to middle school than COVID-19.
During the 2019-20 school year, Reese said his average class had 26 to 28 students. This year, his largest class has 22 students. The number changes daily as families decide which educational method they want to use this year, he said.
Despite the different look of registration and the first day of school, Reese said the virus won’t cause him to change his classes much even if he has to pivot to virtual teaching. Reese uses online learning platform Google Classroom for his curriculum, which helps his classes communicate and stay organized.
Reese said there was no denying the joy in the building Tuesday.
“It feels good to see the kids," he said. "In the back of our minds, we all have COVID concerns, but as a teacher you're here for the kids, and so many of our kids need to be in school. Being at home just isn’t a good option for a lot of kids, and a lot of parents have to work.
“To see a kid face to face for the first time in five and a half months, it’s a good feeling.”
For the Degaro parents, Tuesday served to help settle their nerves ahead of the first day of instruction.
Richie thought so, too, but his main concern was that September came so quickly.
“I’m kind of nervous for the first day, but I think I’ll be fine because there’s people here to help me,” he said. “But I’m not ready for summer to be over.”