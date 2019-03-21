MILTON

Milton School District officials have heard rumors in the community about the upcoming referendum, and staff wants to debunk them.

The district hosted a listening session Wednesday night where people could play an interactive game to learn the truth behind common rumors.

In less than two weeks, voters will decide whether to allow the district to borrow $59.9 million for additions and renovations to nearly every school; additions to the high school’s technical education areas, STEM classrooms and gymnasium; a new high school pool; and district maintenance.

If passed, the referendum will cost district taxpayers $164 per year—$13.67 per month—per $100,000 of property value, raising the tax rate by $1.64.

The district and school board tried a new approach with their third referendum since 2016, taking a new high school out of the proposal and instead planning for heavy renovation and/or new construction at every school except Northside Intermediate School.

Some people have shown support for the new approach. Others say they cannot trust district administration after a report released Monday on the handling of stipends to three district employees.

Jerry Schuetz, director of administrative operations, told The Gazette on Wednesday night he is sorry if people feel they cannot trust the administration. He said he and others in the district want to do what they can to regain the community’s trust.

The April 2 election is an opportunity to invest in the school district, and it is “unfortunate” the investigation has distracted from that, Schuetz said.

He said he hopes people can focus on the students and the betterment of the community when they vote.

Schuetz was one of the district staff members who received a stipend. Attorney Lori Lubinksy found he did nothing wrong in her report.

About 75 people, many of whom were district staff members, gathered in the Milton Middle School cafeteria to play a game on the app Kahoot, which allows audience members to answer questions from their seats.

Here are some statements the audience had to deem true or false:

Milton High School will get a 50-meter Olympic-size pool: False.

If the referendum passes, the high school will add an eight-lane, 25-yard pool that is standard in schools across the state. The pool would have an outside entrance, an observation deck and natural lighting, said Ryan Ruggles, director of curriculum and instruction.

The high school will get a new gym in the referendum: False.

The high school’s second gym, located next to the existing pool, would be renovated and expanded to accommodate indoor graduation, the entire student body and the show choir, Ruggles said.

All referendum construction will be new additions: False.

Projects include a combination of additions and renovation.

The referendum includes a new high school: False.

Some residents still believe a new high school will be built if the referendum passes. This is the first of three recent referendums to not include a new high school.

Grade configurations will change if the referendum passes: False.

Lisa Voisin of Baird, the financial firm that would help the district handle the debt repayment, said the district would not receive $59.9 million in its bank account to use however it wants if the referendum passes.

The district would borrow money via municipal bonds, which would be handled by Baird and American Deposit Management, Voisin said.