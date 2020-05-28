JANESVILLE
The Janesville School District likely faces a deficit heading into the 2021-22 school year, and any referendum it proposes will have to address both building and operational needs, school officials were told this week.
Chief Financial Officer Dan McCrea told the school board Tuesday that even before the coronavirus pandemic, the school district faced a $2.5 million deficit as early as 2021-22.
With state aid cuts expected because of lower state revenue, that deficit probably will be closer to $3.5 million. Unless addressed, it will grow every year.
As a result, Janesville soon will join school districts around the state that must ask local taxpayers for extra money just for operations. The district also must address the needs of its aging buildings that can’t be met in its $1.4 million annual capital improvement budget.
The school board has not decided if the district should float a referendum this fall, but McCrea’s presentation made it clear it will have to happen soon.
Money issues
The district faces what school officials call a “structural deficit.” Costs continue to rise. Revenue has increased, too, but not enough to meet costs.
Think of it this way: A family owns a home and runs it on an annual income of $50,000. Twenty years later, the family’s income has increased modestly, but not at the same rate as groceries, gas and utilities. The family also has a roof and furnace that need replacing.
In the same way, the school district’s state aid has increased, as have other sources of revenue, but not enough to cover the cost of educating students. The district also has to care for the 20 school buildings that make up its “home.”
Structural deficits are common, especially in school districts where enrollment is declining, McCrea said. The Janesville district recently saw its enrollment drop below 10,000 students for the first time in years.
The district has reduced its operating costs through staff reductions that matched the declining enrollment. In the 2020-21 school year alone, those savings will come to $350,000. In the 2018-19 school year, the district moved to a high-deductible health plan that significantly reduced its health care costs.
Building issues
The school district needs to address an estimated $111 million worth of electrical, plumbing and “building envelope” issues such as windows, insulation and roofs.
In the past, some work could be done under Act 32, which allowed the district to exceed state-imposed revenue limits and borrow for projects that improved energy efficiency. However, that funding tool is no longer available.
On Tuesday, McCrea suggested that the board consider dividing the work into phases. The first phase could include work on some “mechanicals” and creating “secure pathways” for visitors entering school buildings.
Numbers, please
How much will it all cost?
McCrea offered one model that called for borrowing an estimated $30.4 million over four years for improvements. In addition, the district would ask to exceed the revenue caps by $3.2 million in the first year, $7.7 million in the second year, $11.6 million in the third year and $14.75 million in the fourth year.
How would that model affect taxes, assuming the referendum passes?
For the 2020-21 school year, a nonreferendum year, taxes would be an estimated $847 per $100,000 in property value. In 2021-22, the first year of the referendum, taxes would jump to $885 per $100,000. In year two, they would rise to $891 per $100,000; year three, $893; and year four, $897.
McCrea stressed that the model was based on several assumptions about state budget cuts.
What’s next?
The school board plans to create a community financial advisory committee, a group of residents who will review the district’s financial position and make recommendations to the board.
A survey is in the works, and the board hopes to set up community meetings after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
The earliest the board could float a referendum would be November. To do that, the board would have to decide on the ballot question by August.
Making schools safer
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Chief Financial Officer Dan McCrea suggested dividing up the district’s building needs into phases.
The first phase would include work to create “secure pathways” for visitors entering school buildings.
The best method involves “direct contact,” McCrea said. School visitors ring a buzzer and are let into a locked vestibule. The person who buzzes them in can see them. Once inside the vestibule, visitors state the reason for their visit at a window or desk. Then they are buzzed through a second set of doors or asked to wait in the vestibule for the person they need to see.
In many schools, the office serves as that initial waiting area. Visitors are buzzed in to the school but can only enter the office.
“Our schools are safe,” McCrea told the board Tuesday.
“The perimeters and entryways to our schools are secure,” he clarified later. “The intent of the secure pathways is to create a personal interaction with a staff member prior to gaining further entrance to our schools.”
As part of planning for a potential referendum, representatives from JP Cullen and the architectural firm UEA toured the schools and presented findings to the board in a closed session.
Creating secure pathways for all schools would cost an estimated $15.25 million. Hiring the companies to design the pathways was less than $24,000, McCrea said.