Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially during the morning. High 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.