EVANSVILLE

Despite Tycian Hanson never working in education prior to his recent hire as the Evansville School District’s building and grounds director, Superintendent Jerry Roth said Hanson has made a good first impression.

Roth said Hanson’s “extensive” experience in buildings and a vast knowledge of HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems will serve the district well. He worked in the private sector before working for a health system in Walworth County.

“He’s a highly intelligent man who brings a lot of experience,” Roth said.

Hanson’s only a month into the job, but Roth said he has been “outstanding.”

“We hired a really top-notch person here, and we’re very excited about that.”

Hanson joins the district in the middle of its referendum project, but Roth said the timing of the hire was almost perfect because all the final planning for the buildings was finished.

Roth said Hanson has been busy getting up to speed with the district’s systems, where the new facilities will be located and how they will operate when completed.

“He’s been working closely with the staff here to understand the blueprints and plans. He’s been a seamless addition,” Roth said. “He gets the big picture and knows a big part of his job is serving our students, and he has done a great job with that.”