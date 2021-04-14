EVANSVILLE
Laurie Burgos will replace Jerry Roth as district administrator for the Evansville School District beginning July 1, district officials said Wednesday.
Burgos comes to Evansville after spending the last seven years in the Verona Area School District, most recently as the assistant superintendent for academic services and previously as the director of bilingual programs and instructional equity, according to her resume.
Evansville officials cite Burgos' track record in promoting equity and passion for curriculum and policy analysis as reasons she was the top choice for the position, according to a news release.
“We look forward to welcoming Ms. Burgos to the ECSD," board President Kathi Swanson said in a statement. "Her experience, dynamic personality and collaborative leadership style are qualities needed in our next District Administrator.”
Before working in Verona, Burgos was a lecturer at UW-Milwaukee and served as a bilingual program instructional coordinator and teacher in the Racine Unified School District, according to her resume.
She has degrees from UW-Madison and Cardinal Stritch University, has a bilingual teaching certificate from the National Teachers and Educators College in Northbrook, Illinois, and is working toward her doctorate at UW-Madison, according to her resume.
“I am thrilled and honored to be joining the Evansville Community School District team,” Burgos said in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with the Board of Education, staff, students, families and community members. Together we will build upon the great work that has already been started and write a new chapter for a vibrant future in ECSD.”
Thirty-eight people applied for the job. The school board narrowed the applicant pool to five before choosing Bergos, according to the news release.
The other top candidates were Christine Anderson, superintendent of Twin Lakes School District; Sheila Briggs, assistant state superintendent at the Department of Pubic Instruction; Jason Knott, Evansville High School principal; and Louis Steigerwald, superintendent of Norway-Vulcan Area Schools in Michigan.