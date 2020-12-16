EVANSVILLE
After serving as district administrator for nine years, Jerry Roth this week announced his retirement from the Evansville School District.
Roth made his announcement in a letter to staff and the community. His last day with the district will be June 30.
Roth said his decision to retire comes as he pursues other interests.
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Evansville Community for allowing me to serve as the ECSD District Administrator for the past nine years. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the students, families and community. I am extremely proud of our student-centered focus by dedicated staff, teachers and administrators,” the letter reads.
Roth listed a few initiatives and programs he was most proud of, including mental health support, virtual learning and senior graduation projects.
He said the community has supported the school district during his tenure and he hopes that will continue. He thanked residents for approving two school referendums in 2014 and 2018.
“The additions and renovations to Evansville High School, the renovations to Grove Campus and the construction of the new JC McKenna Middle School will stand as lasting reminders of the investment that the community has made in our young people,” Roth said.
In a letter posted in the Evansville Review, school board President Kathi Swanson said the search for a new district administrator will begin immediately. She thanked Roth for his work.
“Mr. Roth has been a significant asset to the District and the Evansville community in his nine years as District Administrator,” she said.
A celebration of Roth’s retirement will be planned as June approaches, Swanson said.