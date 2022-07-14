Patrick Doty is the new principal for the Evansville High School, according to a Evansville Community School District news release.
Doty previously was interim assistant principal and summer semester principal at Madison East High School. According to the news release, he also was a cross-categorical special education teacher, special education program support teacher and instructional coach in the Madison Metropolitan School District at the secondary school.
Doty has administrative certifications for the roles of principal, director of instruction, director of pupil services and special education, and superintendent, according to the news release. Doty is from Mount Horeb.
He is currently working on his doctorate degree at Edgewood College. He has master’s degrees in education leadership and special education from Edgewood and another in music from UW-Madison.
The Evansville Community School District has 1,723 students. In addition to the city of Evansville, the district serves towns of Center, Janesville, Magnolia, Porter and Union in Rock County; the town of Brooklyn in Green County; and the town of Rutland in Dane County.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.