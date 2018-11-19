JANESVILLE
It’s difficult to pull yourself up by your bootstraps if you don’t own a pair of boots—or the boots you have are falling apart, and you don’t have enough money to pay the utility bill and put food on the table.
For many Blackhawk Technical College students, education is the path to a good job and an income that pays for food, utilities and as many pairs of boots as they need.
But students can't stay in school if they lack basic necessities.
In October, the college established a “student cupboard” to help students overcome one of the roadblocks they might face on their way to a better life.
The cupboard is stocked with nonperishable food and some personal care items, said Alicia Acker, BTC career services specialist.
“We started the cupboard because we realized that there are students who suffer from food insecurity,” Acker said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a “lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.”
People working at low-wage jobs are often hit hardest by food insecurity. They make too much to qualify for benefits such as Foodshare, but their slender budgets can’t handle emergencies such as an unusually high utility bill or a medical expense. So they have to choose what to pay for.
Last winter, BTC surveyed students and discovered that a food pantry would be useful to them, Acker said.
The pantry is open twice a month, and so far 21 households have been served. Of those, 16 were unduplicated, meaning the students requesting the help came only once. In addition, the pantry’s services affected 22 children, Acker said.
“There were a lot of one-time users,” she said.
Those students might have had minor financial crises that left them short of food money.
To qualify, students must be at 200 percent of the poverty level. For a family of two, that amounts to about $32,900, Acker said.
Some exceptions are made to the 200 percent rule, she added.
Along with food, the cupboard also gives students information about other community resources they can use, Acker said.
The pantry is stocked by students and staff. The Friends of the Cupboard, a group that oversees the service, also works with groups such as Second Harvest Food Bank to keep the shelves full.
