Here are some of the things others had to say about Eryca Card:

Superintendent Jason Tadlock: “From Day One, when Eryca was asked if she would be willing to take on the role as our K-8 PLTW coordinator, she was enthusiastic, creative, and attacked the task with exceptional passion. Her leadership and efforts have benefited hundreds of teachers, not just in our district but around the state and the nation. More important, her efforts in supporting our district has helped developed a phenomenal STEM program for the children of the Elkhorn Area School District.”

Esther Weitzel, parent in the Elkhorn Area School District: “She is an incredible, invested and involved educator who inspires her students to think outside of the box and dream big. Her spark reaches far beyond the walls of the middle school and has trickled out into the Elkhorn community.”

West Side Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Wendy Ellsworth: “As a fourth-grade teacher and parent of four students in the Elkhorn district, I have directly worked with Eryca and can attest to her hard work and determination in providing the best learning experience possible for her students, as well as her dedication to lead educators within our district in beneficial professional development experiences.”

Project Lead the Way Senior Vice President and Chief Programs Officer David Greer: “The PLTW Outstanding Teachers and PLTW Outstanding Educational Leaders are exceptional examples for inspiring the next generation of innovators.”