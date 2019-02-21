ELKHORN

The educational group Project Lead The Way has named Eryca Card, a teacher in the Elkhorn Area School District, as its educational leader of the year.

The merit-based award is the computer science, engineering and biomedical science group’s highest recognition, according to a news release issued Thursday.

It was given to Card for “exceptional commitment to students; school leadership; and meaningful involvement in PLTW curriculum, assessment and professional development,” according to the release.

Card is the Project Lead The Way coordinator for the district’s 4K-8 programs. She started teaching in Elkhorn in 2002 and currently teaches sixth-grade science at Elkhorn Area Middle School.

Superintendent Jason Tadlock said in the release that the award reflects the positive work coming out of the district.

“Eryca’s drive, passion and desire for students to have a positive experience with STEM is contagious and an example for educators throughout our district, the state of Wisconsin and the nation,” he said.

Vince Bertram, president and CEO of Project Lead The Way, said the group is “proud to recognize her for her commitment to students.”

“Eryca Card is an exemplar educational leader,” he said in the release.

The Gazette in November wrote about Card when she was named a 2018-19 outstanding educational leader. A local parent and a fellow teacher both praised her work.

“I think it (Project Lead The Way) really just changes our students’ lives,” Card told The Gazette.