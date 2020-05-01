ELKHORN
The Elkhorn Area School District has again been named a Project Lead The Way distinguished district, one of only 24 districts nationwide to achieve such a designation, officials said.
The Elkhorn program was recognized for “providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities” in the science, technology, engineering and math fields, collectively known as STEM, according to a news release Friday.
It’s the district’s third consecutive award, Superintendent Jason Tadlock said in the release.
“Families can be assured that their students are receiving access to the best STEM programming available in the world,” he said. “The fact that we are one of 24 out of 18,000-plus districts in the country is pretty phenomenal.”
Project Lead The Way programs teach problem-solving and process thinking, technical knowledge and skills, communication and the exploration of career paths, according to the release.
Elkhorn has programs for 4K through fifth grade, sixth though eighth grade and courses in computer science, engineering and biomedical science for grades nine through 12.
Vince Bertram, president and CEO of Project Lead The Way, said it was a “great honor” to name Elkhorn as one of the distinguished districts.
“They should be very proud of their work to ensure students have the knowledge and skills to be career-ready and successful on any career path they choose,” he said in the release.