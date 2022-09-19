JANESVILLE—An Edison Middle School resource officer’s gun apparently discharged accidentally on Monday while still in its holster, shooting a round into her office floor, Janesville police and school district officials confirmed.
In a message to families Monday obtained by The Gazette, the school district said the gun fired as the officer was removing her backpack. Parts of the backpack got caught in the butt of the firearm and it went off, the message said.
No one was injured, the message to families said, and no students or school staff were in the resource officer’s office when her gun went off, Janesville Police Chief David Moore told The Gazette later Monday evening.
Moore said a bullet from the gun hit the floor. He said he had no more information on the extent of the damage to the floor.
Janesville police don’t know why the firearm discharged, the message said. The police department said it plans to send both the weapon and the holster to their manufacturers to check for equipment defects.
Moore said the style of firearm, a Smith and Wesson, is used by all officers on the city’s police force, and so the apparent misfire has created a level of urgency for the department.
The backpack straps getting tangled with parts of the gun shouldn’t have been enough to discharge the weapon, Moore said.
“We’re concerned for everyone’s safety, including the officer’s. That’s why we are promptly mailing this in to Smith and Wesson for their assessment of the gun and the holster,” Moore said. “The only thing that we know (is) the weapon was never out of the holster.”
School district spokesperson Patrick Gasper wrote in an email to The Gazette that school staff were debriefed on the situation Monday afternoon.
“As stated in the message to Edison families, the SDJ values its partnership with local emergency responders and the Janesville Police Department,” Gasper wrote. “We are grateful for (the department’s) quick response and follow-up.”
