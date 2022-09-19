01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_2

JANESVILLE—An Edison Middle School resource officer’s gun apparently discharged accidentally on Monday while still in its holster, shooting a round into her office floor, Janesville police and school district officials confirmed.

In a message to families Monday obtained by The Gazette, the school district said the gun fired as the officer was removing her backpack. Parts of the backpack got caught in the butt of the firearm and it went off, the message said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

