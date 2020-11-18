EDGERTON
Edgerton school officials hope a holiday pivot will help keep COVID-19 out of their schools.
The school board voted 7-2 at a special meeting Tuesday to pivot to virtual learning from Nov. 30 to Jan. 18. The board will discuss logistics and extracurricular plans when it meets Monday.
The Rock County Public Health Department recommended this week that school districts switch to virtual learning after Thanksgiving to prevent virus outbreaks.
Health officials have expressed concern about students and staff traveling to see people they don’t live with and then exposing students or staff upon their return. That coupled with rising COVID-19 numbers is a dangerous combination, they said.
Edgerton’s decision comes as the Milton and Janesville school boards vote on the county’s recommendations today.
Janesville School District officials recommend pivoting to virtual education from Nov. 30 through Jan. 15, according to school board documents. The board also will consider whether winter sports should continue despite the pivot.