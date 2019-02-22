EDGERTON

Kindergartners attending classes at the high school. A library sharing space with a gym. A school year that starts earlier than usual.

The 2019-20 school year might be a year of inconveniences for the Edgerton School District, which Superintendent Dennis Pauli describes in a letter to residents.

But that shouldn't come as a surprise.

It's based on a $40.6 million facilities referendum that passed overwhelmingly in November and includes substantial construction projects, including:

$29.9 million to renovate and expand Community Elementary School, including improvements to parking and infrastructure repairs.

$95,000 to add secure entrances to Yahara Elementary School and Edgerton Middle School.

$2.13 million for districtwide infrastructure updates, including secure entrances for remaining buildings.

$2.65 million for high school science lab upgrades.

$5.85 million for upgrades to the high school’s commons area, band/choir room and office.

The first phase of construction will begin this summer. The district aims to complete all projects by the 2020-21 school year, Pauli said.

To accommodate construction, the school district obtained a school year calendar waiver from the state Department of Public Instruction to allow next school year to begin Aug. 22, 2019, and end May 22, 2020. The new calendar will help construction crews accomplish more during the summer of 2020, Pauli said.

State law prohibits school districts from beginning classes before Sept. 1 unless they obtain a waiver.

The portion of Community Elementary School that includes kindergarten and fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms will close this summer, Pauli said.

Six kindergarten classrooms will be relocated to the high school. Two kindergarten rooms and all fourth-grade classrooms will move to another part of Community Elementary, Pauli said.

Fifth-grade classrooms will move to Edgerton Middle School, he said.

Many parents have had questions about the classroom moves, but overall feedback has been positive, Pauli said.

The referendum passed in a landslide, with 70 percent of voters supporting it.

The district will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Edgerton High School, 200 Elm High Drive, so parents of incoming students can learn more about the relocations, Pauli said.

Also moving will be Community Elementary's library, which will relocate to the small gymnasium. The main office will migrate to the office area next to Door B, Pauli said.

The district likely will make more adjustments as it finalizes plans for other projects, he said.