EDGERTON
Edgerton School District property values are up, a development that will ease taxpayers' burden if voters approve two multimillion-dollar referendums next month, district officials say.
District residents will vote Nov. 6 on a $40.6 million capital referendum and an operational referendum to allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $1.25 million per year.
The school board Monday approved four potential tax levies for the district's 2018-19 budget to accommodate potential results from the referendum votes.
If both referendums are approved, the district's tax levy will be $11.55 million with a tax rate of $10.44 per $1,000 of property value, up 48 cents from last year's tax rate.
The district originally estimated the tax rate would increase 98 cents from 2017-18 to 2018-19 if both referendums passed, with a "conservative" estimate of a 1 percent increase in property values, said Tad Wehner, director of finance and personnel.
But state Department of Revenue numbers show property values will jump by 8.6 percent next year—a figure Wehner called impressive.
The board passed levy resolutions for any scenario that might happen Nov. 6, Wehner said.
State statute requires school boards to approve levies by Nov. 1 and submit final levies to municipal clerks by Nov. 10.
Three of the four levy options approved Monday show that if one or both referendums fail, the 2018-19 tax levy will be $11.02 million with a tax rate of $9.96 per $1,000 of property value—no increase from the 2017-18 tax rate.
If the operational referendum passes and the facilities referendum fails, the district will allocate more money to its general fund and less to debt service, according to the documents.
The district's 2018-19 budget will be $24.38 million without additional funds from an approved operational referendum, Wehner said. That's a 3.3 percent decrease from last year's $25.2 million budget.
District officials anticipate a nearly $64,000 deficit in the budget as is, Wehner said. The budget will be adjusted if one or both of the referendums are approved.
Changes in spending for the 2018-19 budget include:
- A 2.13 percent wage increase for all employees.
- Four new full-time staff members and a part-time nurse.
- Two new full-time employees to support students with special needs.
- Additional special education transportation routes.
