EDGERTON
Schools are closed, and students are holed up at home, but the Edgerton School District found one bit of positive news Monday: Its referendum project is more than a month ahead of schedule.
The district has shaved about five weeks off the original project timeline, which could get students back in classrooms earlier next school year, Superintendent Dennis Pauli said Tuesday.
The 2020-21 school year is currently set to begin Sept. 9, but that date could be moved up to Sept. 1 thanks to the accelerated timeline.
The Edgerton School Board discussed the possible schedule change at its meeting Monday and will continue the discussions at its May meeting.
If the change is approved, the district also would end the 2020-21 school year sooner.
“There were some board members concerned with the uncertainty around that change with all of the other uncertainty in the world right now," Pauli said. "… There’s a possibility we could get into the space earlier, so we were talking about the possibility of an earlier start date.”
Voters approved the $40.6 million facilities referendum and $1.25 million recurring referendum in 2018. The money is paying for renovations and expansion at Community Elementary School and updates at the high school.
The district was able to schedule asbestos abatement earlier than planned, so officials recently instructed teachers whose classrooms and work spaces are set for construction to empty those spaces.
If school resumes this year, those teachers will be relocated for the remainder of the year.
“The reason we’re able to move the construction schedule up five weeks is we made the decision a week and a half ago to pack up the spaces set for renovation," Pauli said. "... Because our staff did such a great job emptying the buildings and classrooms, we think they will be done earlier. For us, it was worth it to get that five-week difference.”
The school board also allocated $5,255 to the food service fund Monday.
Students typically pay for meals at school unless they're part of certain programs or agreements. Under the current shutdown, however, all students are eligible for free breakfasts and lunches.
School district employees deliver the meals to families who sign up for the service. They knock on doors before leaving the food, reducing face-to-face interactions.
Pauli said the district is doing its best to adapt to the pandemic, and he hopes better days—with students in classrooms—are ahead.
“These are the cards we were dealt, so we’re taking advantage of it, but we would much rather be able to see our students and staff every day and have everyone healthy,” he said. “Follow the safer-at-home order and restrict the time you are out and about. The more we do that, the quicker we’re going to get through this.”