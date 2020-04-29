EDGERTON
All Edgerton School District students who need mental health treatment will be able to get it thanks to a $3,000 donation.
The district offers in-building mental health services through Stateline Mental Health Services, a Beloit-based company that sends a clinician to Edgerton four to five days a week to work with students. Students are referred by parents or district staff, and treatment costs are covered by insurance or cash payments.
Under safer-at-home orders, students now receive counseling online through such applications as Zoom.
The $3,000 donation will give students a chance to see a clinician even if they can’t afford treatment, said Drew Wellman, district director of pupil services.
“That (traditional payment) works for most of our families, but we definitely have some families with a fund barrier,” Wellman said. “This donation will allow every kid that needs mental health support to receive that care. We won’t have the barrier of funding anymore.”
The donors, who asked not to be named in this story, reached out to a school district social worker and asked where funding was needed. After learning of the need for mental health services, they donated the money and let the district allocate it where it was needed.
Superintendent Dennis Pauli said the gift is significant.
“These are individuals who are very generous and certainly understand the importance of students’ social-emotional well-being. This gives us the opportunity to provide services we wouldn’t otherwise have been able to,” Pauli said.
Wellman, who was hired in 2004 as a school psychologist, said mental health is a priority area for schools across the country, including Edgerton.
“In my years in public education, I’ve seen not only an increasing need for mental health services, but also an increase in support for those who need it,” Wellman said. “The stigma has lessened over all those years, which is super helpful in getting (to) those students to help to make them successful students and be productive and successful in all the aspects of their life.”
In addition to the $3,000, the donors also gave the district $2,000 in Piggly Wiggly gift cards to be distributed to families who need help during the pandemic. The Edgerton Piggly Wiggly store also donated $100.
Wellman hopes the mental health donation is just the beginning of an accessibility expansion that benefits all students.
“This will allow multiple students, for an extensive period of time, access to services and support that they otherwise would not have been able to get,” he said. This will really help seed this kind of practice, and we hope as time moves forward we will be able to, year after year, provide no-barrier access to mental health services.”