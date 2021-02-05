JANESVILLE
A combination of more high school seniors opting for early graduation and students leaving the Janesville School District because of COVID-19 uncertainty has lowered the district’s enrollment numbers since September.
The district Jan. 8 counted 9,285 students, a decrease of 170 students, or 1.8%, from September’s count. This year’s January enrollment is down 547 students, or 5.6%, from January 2020.
January enrollment in the district has been lower than the September count each year for the last five years, a result of students moving, early graduation and drop-outs, according to a district press release.
Superintendent Steve Pophal said COVID-19 played a big part in this year’s decline—the largest in five years.
About 150 students graduated early in January this year, up from the three-year average of 96 students.
“A big piece of that (enrollment difference) is midyear graduates this year due to the pandemic … so that’s the main driver here,” Pophal said of the difference.
“There’s always movement going on every day, honestly, and so there’s always a net (difference) that goes on with that, but that’s relatively small stuff. Most of this is really about the midyear graduation.”
The virus has affected enrollment across all ages, Pophal said, noting that the number of students homeschooling within the district doubled this year.
P4J, the district’s 4-year-old kindergarten program, is down about 100 students this year, Pophal said.
“That very much is COVID. We definitely have talked to a lot of those parents, and they just said ‘Look, this is optional for kids to come to school this year, and under the circumstances, I’m just keeping them home.’ But that’s 100 kids right there.”
Pophal said the district was prepared for the decline before and during the pandemic, adding that the district’s estimations and models indicated an enrollment decline similar to the one it is seeing.
The operational referendum passed in November’s election has cushioned state aid reductions caused by enrollment decline.
“This money will help us to smooth out the spreading of fixed costs that are spread over fewer kids, even though those fixed costs remain as they were,” Pophal said.
“We still have to heat a building, and we still have to run a bus, and we still have to do all the other things that we do to operate each day,” Pophal said. “The cost per kid goes up when you have less kids, but it doesn’t mean that you don’t have to run that bus or turn that heat on.”