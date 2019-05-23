WHITEWATER

Dwight C. Watson will be the next chancellor at UW-Whitewater effective Aug. 1, UW System officials announced Thursday.

Watson was one of two finalists along with Interim Chancellor Cheryl Green. Two other finalists dropped out of contention earlier this month.

Watson is the provost and vice president of academic and student affairs at Southwest Minnesota State University, a job he started in 2015.

The UW System Board of Regents unanimously approved Watson’s appointment Thursday, according to a news release. He was the selection committee’s choice.

“Dwight has demonstrated an ability to build meaningful relationships and to lead faculty and staff as a provost and dean. He is an accomplished faculty member,” UW System President Ray Cross said in the release. “He is approachable and authentic, and his references repeatedly described his leadership style as collaborative and engaging.”

Watson’s predecessor is Beverly Kopper, who resigned months after Cross banned her husband, Alan “Pete” Hill, from campus after repeated accusations of sexual harassment.

Kopper is set to teach in the psychology department starting in fall.

Watson will make $240,000 as chancellor.

“As a first-generation college attendee of modest means, I found that higher education provided me the functional, navigational skills that I needed to access future opportunities,” Watson said in the release. “With a focus on access, affordability, service, and success, my work now is to inspire learners to achieve and to remove barriers for students so they can have access to greater opportunities.”

This story will be updated.